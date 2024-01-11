As Goa continues to grow as a launchpad for alco-bev entrepreneurs to produce craft spirits such as rum, gin, feni, whisky, etc., the region's bars are taking great take pride in showcasing these homegrown spirits on their menus. Not surprisingly, 15 Goan bars have made it to the Top 100 shortlist of the coveted 30BestBarsIndia ranking. Co-founded in 2019 by Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair, 30BestBarsIndia is India’s most prestigious bar ranking platform that aims to raise awareness about the rising standards of Indian bars and beverages nationally and on international platforms. 30BestBarsIndia’s picks in the previous three editions (2019-2022) have gone on to be part of international bar ranking lists. 15 groovy Goan bars that made it to the 30BestBarsIndia shortlist(Unsplash)

Here are the 15 Goan bars that made it to the Top 100 shortlist of 30BestBarsIndia.

Antares (Vagator): Antares, an architecturally stunning restaurant and bar with world-class casual dining is a 250-seater space that also offers live music played by internationally renowned artists.

Signature Drink: Sparkling Cosmo: Thyme and kaffir lime infused vodka, cranberry juice, sweet and sour, topped with sparkling wine

Specialty Snack: Crab Pani Puri

Elephant & Co. (Anjuna): Elephant & Co. prides itself on its constantly evolving bar and kitchen menu.

Signature Drinks:

Gin FOMO 2.0: Berry-infused gin, elderflower and fresh cucumber (clarified cocktail)

Watermelon High: Gin, amaro, clarified watermelon and strawberry

Specialty Snack: Gambas Pil Pil: Shrimp tossed in garlic and red chilli served with sourdough bread

Feli Tavern (Benaulim): A laid-back vibe with a combination of old-world and modern interiors.

Signature Drink: Rendier (literally, toddy tapper in Konkani), a coconut feni-based cocktail.

Specialty Snacks: Mackerel cutlets, red herring, Tamdi Bhaji (red spinach) spring rolls, and Goan chilli fry.

Hosa (Siolim): Hosa (means ‘new’ in Kannada) has a quaint and contemporary design and features art across its multiple dining rooms, and an outdoor patio area.

Signature Drink: Holy Bee, a floral, citrusy and smooth concoction with gin, lavender, honeycomb and fresh green apple.

Specialty Snack: Mutton Pepper Roast.

Slow Tide (Anjuna): Slow Tide celebrates the legacy of Anjuna through its architecture, interior design and menu. The bar is a modern ode to the alcohol culture of Goa with cocktails named after prominent people associated with the state’s beverage realm or after the drinking traditions. Slow Tide was one of the first bars to start the edible stamp that soon gained huge popularity.

Signature Drink: Acid Erik, a clarified drink with tequila, watermelon, yuzu, basil, almond milk and acid mix.

The Edge Bar and Lounge Bar (Salcette): It exhibits an array of contemporary tropical cocktails that are inspired by drinks from various edges across the globe.

Signature Drink: Tommy's Smoked Watermelon, a take on a Margarita prepared with Mezcal as the base spirit and served over a watermelon juice ice block.

Specialty Snack: Prawn Podi AOP, combines traditional aglio olio pepperencino with south Indian gunpowder.

Miguel's (Panaji): A cocktail and petiscos bar located in Bento Miguel, a heritage building in the heart of Fontainhas.

Signature Drink: Jose Armada is Mister Tootsie’s signature drink, developed over a decade ago when he was working at Babushka in London. This drink brings together a sour mash whiskey and an ancient whiskey liqueur with fresh green apple and mint.

Specialty Snack: Mordida Crocante, a savoury take on the achappam (rose cookies).

Pablo's (Assagao): A laid back, artsy cocktail bar with a menu that changes fortnightly.

Signature Drink: Kokum Curry Leaf, a ruby red drink that has the flavours of kokum and curry leaf.

Signature Snack: Chorizo fries or nachos.

Titlie (Vagator): A stylish culinary bar that serves unique craft cocktails and delicious bites.

Signature Drinks:

Paloma: Tanqueray, tequila, Mausambi, lime, curry leaf, salt mix, soda

Dalgona Martini: Grey Goose, Kahlua, Dalgona cream

Izumi (Assagao): A premium Japanese restaurant and bar with a cocktail menu that features Japanese ingredients like shiso leaves, sakura cordial, and miso-washed whisky.

Signature Drink: Ginza Nights: Inspired from the association of Japanese cocktail culture of Highballs, use of Umeboshi, and the lively nightlife of Ginza.

Specialty snack: Scallop Kushi Katsu.

Cajy (Arpora): Started in 1970s, Cajy Bar is a typical susegad place in Arpora that serves Goan dishes and old fashioned cocktails.

Signature drink: Feni cocktails

Specialty Snack: Ard mass, Beef croquette

For The Record - Vinyl Bar (Maia, Panaji): FTR is India's first bar dedicated to the analog audio format.

Signature drink: Hydroball. a one-ingredient cocktail.

Specialty Snack: Pork chops cured in fermented bimli sauce, slow roasted and char grilled with house spice rub. Served with a curn leaf steak sauce and a sourdough pita.

Hideaway (Vagator): A kickback boozer that hosts eclectic independent artists and modern jazz bands.

Signature drink: Primavera, a take on the espresso martini. They swap vodka for a bourbon cask-aged blended scotch, coupled with black honey espresso, tiramisu coffee liqueur and 90% dark chocolate.

Jamming Goat 1.0 (Utorda Beach): Beach bar featuring all-day drinking, foot tapping music and dining deep into the night. Table reservation is recommended.

Signature drinks:

Goat in Goa: Made with premium feni, modified plum, Peru soda, plum leather

Not a G & T: Made with gin, rosso, lemoncello, spiced elderflower seltzer, burnt citrus

Specialty Snack: Pulled pork taco

Joseph's Bar (Panaji): An intimate, neighbourhood bar in the heart of the Latin quarters in Panjim, it serves draft beer, unique cocktails, and delicious Goan snacks.

Signature drink: Tambda Rosa, a drink made with locally sourced and hand-extracted kokum syrup and named after a popular Goan Mando (a type of song).

Specialty Snack: Prawn Ressois lovingly prepared by their neighbour Marta. The bar encourages various home cooks from the area to supply snacks.