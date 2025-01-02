2025 Long Weekends Calendar: The complete list of long weekends in 2025 to plan your holidays
We have curated the list of long weekends in 2025 to help you plan your holidays better. Check out the complete list.
2025 is here. New Year means new possibilities and new plans to travel around the globe. The public holiday calendar for this year is filled with endless opportunities for going on long weekends, as several key holidays fall on a weekend - about 13 long weekends, to be precise. So, in case your resolution for this year is to tick off places from your bucket list, this is the time to organize your offs for the year ahead. Here's the list we curated with all the dates to help you plan better.
The Complete Long Weekends List of 2025
- Long weekends in January
1) January 11, Saturday
January 12, Sunday
January 13, Monday: Lohri (Restricted Holiday)
January 14, Tuesday: Pongal, Makar Sankranti (Restricted Holiday)
- Long weekends in February
There are no holidays or festivals in February. However, Valentine's Day (February 14) falls on a Friday. So, this is how you can make it into a long weekend -
February 14, Friday: Take a day off
February 15, Saturday
February 16, Sunday
- Long weekends in March
1) March 13, Thursday: Holika Dahana (Restricted Holiday)
March 14, Friday: Holi
March 15, Saturday
March 16, Sunday
2) March 29, Saturday
March 30, Sunday
March 31, Monday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Tentative Date)
Optional - Friday, March 28: Take a leave
- Long weekends in April
1) April 10, Thursday: Mahavir Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)
April 11, Friday: Take the day off
April 12, Saturday
April 13, Sunday: Vaisakhi (Restricted Holiday)
April 14, Monday: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)
2) April 18, Friday: Good Friday
April 19, Saturday
April 20, Sunday: Easter
Optional - Monday, April 21: Take a day off
- Long weekends in May
1) Saturday, May 10
Sunday, May 11
Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima (Restricted Holiday)
Optional - Monday, May 13: Take a day off
- Long weekends in August
1) August 15, Friday: Independence Day
August 16, Saturday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)
August 17, Sunday
Optional - Monday, August 18: Take a day off
2) August 27, Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)
August 28, Thursday – Take a day off
Friday, August 29 – Take a day off
Saturday, August 30
Sunday, August 31
- Long weekends in September
1) September 5, Friday: Id-e-Milad, Onam
September 6, Saturday
September 7, Sunday
Optional - September 8, Monday: Take the day off
- Long weekends in October
1) October 1, Wednesday: Maha Navami (restricted)
October 2, Thursday: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 3, Friday: Take the day off
October 4, Saturday
October 5, Sunday
2) October 18, Saturday
October 19, Sunday
October 20, Monday: Diwali
Optional - October 21, Tuesday: Take the day off
3) October 23, Thursday: Bhai dooj
October 24, Friday: Take the day off
October 25, Saturday
October 26, Sunday
- Long weekends in December
1) December 25, Thursday: Christmas
December 26, Friday: Take the day off
December 27, Saturday
December 28, Sunday
