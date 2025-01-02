Menu Explore
2025 Long Weekends Calendar: The complete list of long weekends in 2025 to plan your holidays

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 02, 2025 11:06 AM IST

We have curated the list of long weekends in 2025 to help you plan your holidays better. Check out the complete list. 

2025 is here. New Year means new possibilities and new plans to travel around the globe. The public holiday calendar for this year is filled with endless opportunities for going on long weekends, as several key holidays fall on a weekend - about 13 long weekends, to be precise. So, in case your resolution for this year is to tick off places from your bucket list, this is the time to organize your offs for the year ahead. Here's the list we curated with all the dates to help you plan better.

Here's the list of long weekends in 2025. (Canva)
Also Read | 'Little potato' travel trend boosts tourism in China's cold northeast region

The Complete Long Weekends List of 2025

  • Long weekends in January

1) January 11, Saturday

January 12, Sunday

January 13, Monday: Lohri (Restricted Holiday)

January 14, Tuesday: Pongal, Makar Sankranti (Restricted Holiday)

  • Long weekends in February

There are no holidays or festivals in February. However, Valentine's Day (February 14) falls on a Friday. So, this is how you can make it into a long weekend -

February 14, Friday: Take a day off

February 15, Saturday

February 16, Sunday

  • Long weekends in March

1) March 13, Thursday: Holika Dahana (Restricted Holiday)

March 14, Friday: Holi

March 15, Saturday

March 16, Sunday

2) March 29, Saturday

March 30, Sunday

March 31, Monday: Eid-Ul-Fitr (Tentative Date)

Optional - Friday, March 28: Take a leave

  • Long weekends in April

1) April 10, Thursday: Mahavir Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

April 11, Friday: Take the day off

April 12, Saturday

April 13, Sunday: Vaisakhi (Restricted Holiday)

April 14, Monday: Dr Ambedkar Jayanti (Restricted Holiday)

2) April 18, Friday: Good Friday

April 19, Saturday

April 20, Sunday: Easter

Optional - Monday, April 21: Take a day off

  • Long weekends in May

1) Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Monday, May 12: Buddha Purnima (Restricted Holiday)

Optional - Monday, May 13: Take a day off

  • Long weekends in August

1) August 15, Friday: Independence Day

August 16, Saturday: Janmashtami (Restricted Holiday)

August 17, Sunday

Optional - Monday, August 18: Take a day off

2) August 27, Wednesday – Ganesh Chaturthi (Restricted Holiday)

August 28, Thursday – Take a day off

Friday, August 29 – Take a day off

Saturday, August 30

Sunday, August 31

  • Long weekends in September

1) September 5, Friday: Id-e-Milad, Onam

September 6, Saturday

September 7, Sunday

Optional - September 8, Monday: Take the day off

  • Long weekends in October

1) October 1, Wednesday: Maha Navami (restricted)

October 2, Thursday: Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 3, Friday: Take the day off

October 4, Saturday

October 5, Sunday

2) October 18, Saturday

October 19, Sunday

October 20, Monday: Diwali

Optional - October 21, Tuesday: Take the day off

3) October 23, Thursday: Bhai dooj

October 24, Friday: Take the day off

October 25, Saturday

October 26, Sunday

  • Long weekends in December

1) December 25, Thursday: Christmas

December 26, Friday: Take the day off

December 27, Saturday

December 28, Sunday

