22-year-old woman’s extraordinary trip around the world: 'Travelled 5 months, spent $7,000, almost died multiple times'

Amid a season of digital travel fatigue, 22-year-old Michelle has captivated millions with a raw, visceral montage of her five-month journey, which was as much about survival as about sightseeing. Also read | Australian traveller praises hospitality of Northeast India after 3 weeks in Meghalaya: ‘Wouldn't take any money’

After a medical diagnosis gave her a year before losing her sight, Michelle booked a one-way ticket to Nepal and never looked back (Instagram/ michellegoesthere)

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In the Instagram Reels shared on April 15, Michelle, who describes herself as a 'chaotic travel storyteller', detailed a '$7,000' odyssey that took her from the quiet terraced hills of Nepal to the harsh, high-altitude deserts of Kyrgyzstan. Her experience is a testament to the transformative — and often brutal — power of long-term travel.

'No plans, just vibes'

The catalyst for Michelle’s departure wasn't a desire for leisure, but a looming medical crisis. "So apparently if doctors tell you that you have one year before you go blind, you do what any normal person would do. You book a one-way ticket to a random village in Nepal. No plans, just vibes," Michelle said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Her initial three-month stint in Nepal saw her milking water buffalo at sunrise and serving as a village English teacher. However, the return to the United States proved difficult. "Immediately, you feel like you don't belong in your own life anymore. So you leave again," she admitted. Also read | Nepal trip on a budget: 5 smart money-saving hacks to travel like a pro Survival and setbacks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her initial three-month stint in Nepal saw her milking water buffalo at sunrise and serving as a village English teacher. However, the return to the United States proved difficult. "Immediately, you feel like you don't belong in your own life anymore. So you leave again," she admitted. Also read | Nepal trip on a budget: 5 smart money-saving hacks to travel like a pro Survival and setbacks {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What followed was a series of events that some Instagram users have called 'movie-like'. In Vietnam, Michelle survived being trapped in a cave for three days with strangers. Shortly after, a trip to Australia, intended to launch a surfing hobby, ended in disaster. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What followed was a series of events that some Instagram users have called 'movie-like'. In Vietnam, Michelle survived being trapped in a cave for three days with strangers. Shortly after, a trip to Australia, intended to launch a surfing hobby, ended in disaster. {{/usCountry}}

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"You end up completely snapping your knee tendon in the ocean," she recounted, adding, "No insurance, emergency surgery, and your university calls and is like, 'Yeah, so you’re done here.' So now you can’t walk, you’re broke, and your life just got reset to zero."

Undeterred, Michelle spent months in physical therapy, working two jobs to fund her return to the road. Her first stop was her village in Nepal, where she raised $4,000 to build a sustainable water system.

A 'reset' in Asia

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The latter half of her journey took her into the heart of central Asia. In Kyrgyzstan, she found herself 'herding yaks with nomads' with no phone signal or plan. After hitchhiking through the country and surviving on 'bread and sausage for five days straight', she managed to cross into Uzbekistan.

One of the video's most striking visuals featured Michelle walking through 'literal shipwrecks in the middle of a dried-up sea' in Pakistan before a chaotic 35-hour race across the country to catch a flight.

The toll of the road

By the time Michelle reached China — where she was given a 24-hour window to leave due to visa issues — the physical toll was evident. "At this point, you've lost 40 pounds (approximately 18 kg), lost all your strength, and you used to be a powerlifter," she said. "But instead, you found something else. You travelled for five months, spent $7,000, almost died multiple times, and somehow this is the most alive you've ever felt," she added.

Future plans

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The response to Michelle's video has been overwhelming. One person commented, "Somebody needs to make a movie about you." Another said, "She is in a movie ❌ She is the movie ✅." Others expressed shock at the low '$7,000' price tag for such an extensive journey.

Michelle is now looking to channel her experiences into a new project. "I am thinking of writing a children’s book based on being a girl adventurer to inspire young girls to see the world and explore!" she shared in the comments section, noting that she is currently seeking publishers and illustrators.

As for what's next for the 'chaotic storyteller', Michelle remained open-ended: "I’m still figuring out how far this goes."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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