6 Serene and spectacular spring destinations

Experience the magnificent sights and sounds of the spring season in its full bloom at these magical domestic destinations

Flowery fields, snow-capped peaks at Srinagar

The Dal Lake, the beautiful tulip garden and snow-washed Gulmarg makes Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, a must-visit spot during spring. The entire valley is immersed in vibrant blossoms and their tempting fragrances. “Spring in Srinagar is one of the most beautiful ever — breathtaking scenery, lush vegetation in Betab valley, colourful flowery fields and snow-capped mountains in Gulmarg, astounding views of Dal Lake. Its valleys are enchanting and captivating. A stroll through the gardens of Shalimar Bagh allows you to enjoy the best of Nature in spring,” says Paramveer Singh, travel enthusiast. A two-day stay in Srinagar would be in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹7,000.

Romance and adventure at Wayanad, Munnar

Romance and adventure at Wayanad, Munnar

Charming tropical valleys, refreshing surroundings, blooming flowers, lush coffee plantations and a pleasant weather attract a large number of tourists to Kerala’s Wayanad and Munnar in spring. Perfect for memorable treks, these hill stations boast of waterfalls plunging from sprawling flower gardens. “The most apt time to visit Kerala is spring. Surrounded by beautiful waterfalls and tea gardens, the landscape is blanketed in greenery. Flowers are in their full splendour during this time,” says Sidhi Kapoor, lifestyle and travel influencer. One can also take a walk around the tea estate in Kalpetta region and enjoy bird viewing in the Brahmagiri forest during this season. A three-day trip would be around ₹7,000 per person.

Captivating valleys at Kotgarh

Captivating valleys at Kotgarh

Apple orchards, beautiful bungalows with stunning views of the cobalt blue sky from the rooftop and huge cedar forests that leave you mesmerised — Himachal Pradesh is a like a fantastical dream in spring. “A lesser-known tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh, Kotgarh is especially beautiful in the spring season. Here, as is often the case with less frequented places, Nature is still found in its untainted form. The views of the Sutlej river along with the ruins of ancient temples here is captivating,” says Harinder Singh, a travel enthusiast. A tour of this valley would cost you around ₹6,000 per person.

Ziro, a city of fairytale cottages

Ziro, a city of fairytale cottages

Surrounded with hillocks, lush forests, paddy fields, pretty meadows and rivulets, Ziro valley in Arunachal Pradesh is an enchanting destination. A sight to behold, spring amps up Ziro’s charm by several degrees — pleasant breeze, quaint country cottages and rhododendron flowers scattered throughout the valley look mesmerising. “The golden light of the evening hours blankets the fields, and watching the sunset on the hill slopes is a beautiful experience in spring. Meeting the Apatani tribe and drinking local drink kala apong (rice beer) is a must when visiting,” says travel influencer Ankita Kumar. For a five-day tour of the valley, one would have to shell out ₹20,000.

Sunsets and clear waters at Andaman and Nicobar

Raw and untouched beaches, combined with colonial heritage and modern resorts, Andaman and Nicobar islands, an Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal is like a paradise on Earth. The best time to visit is the spring season, between February and March. With exhilarating views of marine life, thanks to a flat and smooth sea with no wind and near-perfect visibility, it is ideal for scuba diving enthusiasts. Moisture-laden breeze, mild sunshine and intermittent rains keep the temperature pleasantly cool. “Andamans in spring is one of my most favourite places in India. Havelock in Andamans is just magical, and even though all the beaches are picturesque, I love the sunrise at Kala Pathar beach and sunset at Radhanagar beach. Known for its turquoise blue waters, pristine white sands and the orange-pink sky during sunset, the location make for a stunning visual treat,” says Bhumika Thakkar, travel blogger. A two-day stay would be in the price range of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000.

Bir- An idlyllic world

Located at an elevation of 5,000 feet amid serene landscapes, snow-capped hills, and artistic temples, Bir, the paragliding capital of India, is a small village in Himachal Pradesh and comes alive in spring. Temperatures are pleasant and spring is the prettiest time with flowers and colours all around. “It’s been 3 years that I’ve been living in Bir, and one of the best times is spring indeed. There is a slight nip in the air, wildflowers paint the scenery, and the skies are a surreal shade of blue. Due to the weather being ideal, it’s a great time to go paragliding, the reason most people come to Bir in the first place. Forest hikes, cafe hopping and endless supply of beautiful sunsets is what awaits you in Bir. One must be mindful, kind to the locals and respect nature,” says Japleen Kaur, content creator. A 2 days trip would cost ₹ 3500 approximately.