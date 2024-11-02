7 irresistible things to do in Helsinki, the world’s most sustainable travel destination

Helsinki, the capital of Finland, is now the world’s most sustainable travel destination, according to the latest Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index. Helsinki has been ranked #1 in the latest Global Destination Sustainability (GDS) Index(Tuomas Uusheimo))

With a merely 5.5 hour flight time from Delhi, Helsinki sits on the shore of Gulf of Finland and is famed for its totally unique combination of quirky urbanity and peaceful nature. With 131 kilometres of shoreline, 40% area covered by greenery, it is perfect city for night swimming, partying, napping outdoors, and famed for scrumptious food, saunas and an incredible Design District.

Here are 7 irresistible things to do in Helsinki.

Sauna:The first rule: strip down to minimum clothing, sit inside the sauna made of wooden logs, let the steam envelop you and slough off all urban malice. And if you want to do it the utmost traditional way - spend some time in sauna, beat yourself with birch twigs (it is no penance, it helps in blood circulation), take a cold plunge and then run back into the heated sauna.

Finnish sauna tradition is more than 10,000 years old(Julia Kivel)

Try Lonna and Loyly saunas in the city. Advance booking is highly recommended.

The Design District: Often referred to as a neighbourhood and a state of mind, the cobbled pathways of Helsinki’s Design District comprise 25 streets, 150 shops that house the best in clothes, jewellery, antiques, interiors, anything under the sun that you would want. There is nothing dreary or dull here, the entire Punavuori area is laden with style. If you cannot walk all the 25 streets head to main streets - Uudenmaankatu and Iso-Roobertinkatu.

Music in the Rock Church: If you do not have a sharp eye, you would probably miss the Rock Church that is carved out of a 40 ft. granite outcrop. You cannot see the spires or the steeple, you do not hear the bells clang; all you see from the street is a wall laden with wanton ivy creepers. A tiny door leads one into the underground church that resembles a cave and a colossal harp lords over the wooden pew. The unusual dome is made of 20 kms. of copper wire and it has the best acoustics in town.

Bathe Havis Amanda: Story is that Havis Amanda rattled the prudish European sensibilities when she was propped in the middle of a century-old fountain in the Market Square. No more. Amanda is now loved and touted as Helsinki’s symbol. On an ordinary day, Amanda finds a few admirers but she is at her glorious best on the eve of May Day when hundreds of students scrub her clean with a foam bath and thousands of spectators watch the annual ritual. That day Amanda even gets a student cap.

Helsinki Cathedral & the Senate Square: Helsinki Cathedral is the most photographed building in the city. Perched beyond a flight of stairs in the Senate Square, the 155-year old Cathedral with its green domes and pearl white columns looks surreal. The Square itself is huge and in its courtyard the tulips and daisies offset the neoclassical architecture. Just sit on the stairs and watch the world go by.

Helsinki Cathedral is the most photographed monument in the Finnish capital(Camilla Bloom)

Food: Helsinki has 4 Green Michelin Star restaurants. Whether you have allergies, are vegan/vegetarian etc, you can find meals for yourself in any restaurant. Here are a few quick recommendations:

Kappelli Restaurant is often described as the best meeting place in town(Yiping Feng and Ling Ouyang))

Start your day with traditional rice porridge with butter, sugar, and cinnamon at the orange coloured Kahvisiskot (Coffee Sisters) tent cafe which has been in operation for nearly 40 years. For the pastry lovers, there’s cinnamon buns, delicious meat pies or apple jam filled doughnuts served with a steaming cup of Finnish coffee or lemonade.

Hakaniemi Market Hall: Next to the Market Square, the Hakaniemi Market Hall has two floors of vendors selling a wide range of products. It is Helsinki’s most traditional and authentic market hall.

Restaurant Pompier: Restaurant Pompier at Albertinkatu serves lunch on weekdays in the Helsinki Volunteer Fire Department (VPK) building, where diners can discover traditional flavours loved by the Finnish working class throughout the ages.

Restaurant Kosmos: On your way to restaurant Kosmos, drop-in for a drink to admire the city’s skyline from the Ateljee Bar. Part of culinary culture in Helsinki since 1924, the family-owned Kosmos represents long-standing Helsinki cooking traditions from Vorschmack to Steak Tartare and from Sweetbreads to Baltic Herrings.

Restaurant Kappelli: They say, it is the best meeting place in town. The cafe offers a daily changing lunch soup as well as sweet and savoury delicacies. There’s a Chapel dining hall, and their summer terrace is unforgettable.

Urban Adventure in Helsinki:

A graffiti wall and skatepark in Suvilahti, close to the city centre near the Kalasatama metro station. Everyone is free to paint on the graffiti wall and try out skateboarding skills in the skatepark.

Spend a laid-back day at the Culinary and Urban Culture Centre Teurastamo, where you will find hammocks, sunchairs, picnic tables, and a public grilling area.

Head for one of the two Korkee Adventure Park locations in Helsinki, where there are a variety of obstacle tracks to choose from in the forests.

Situated just off the southern tip of Lauttasaari, Sisä-Hattu is a secret island that you can reach on foot – even without getting your feet wet – from the mainland during low tide.

The abandoned villas, mystical pond and amazing granite rocks at the Kruunuvuori hill are perfect for a summer adventure.

Tips to travel sustainably in Helsinki:

Public Transport: The best way to go around is the local HSL card or by downloading the app. With the Helsinki Cardyou can use public transportation and get easy access to many museums.

Hotels: Most of the hotels in Helsinki have a sustainability certificate like Joutsenmerkki, Green Key or Sustainable Travel Finland certificate. Find sustainable hotels at myhelsinki.fi

Food: Download Resq Club app where you can find surplus food easily and with discount.

Beyond the city transport: Helsinki has daily boat connections with TallinkSilja and Viking Line being the most important ones, from Tallinn and Stockholm.

