9 least populated countries of 2025: From Vatican City to Monaco and more

According to recent global population estimates by Worldo Meters, several countries around the world have populations smaller than many towns or cities. Most of these nations are island states or microstates, known for their peaceful lifestyle, scenic landscapes, and unique identity. Here is a closer look at the nine least populated countries in the world in 2025.

Vatican City: The world’s smallest nation

Vatican City is the least populated country in the world, with about 800 to 880 residents. It is also the smallest country by land area. Located within Rome, it is the spiritual center of the Roman Catholic Church and draws millions of visitors each year to places like St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums.

Niue: A hidden island in the Pacific

With a population of about 1,800 to 1,900 people, Niue is a small island nation in the South Pacific. It is known for its limestone cliffs, sea caves, coral-lined bays, and crystal-clear waters, making it ideal for offbeat and nature-loving travelers.

Tuvalu: Life on remote coral islands

Tuvalu has a population of roughly 10,000 to 11,000 people. This Polynesian archipelago offers lagoon beaches, calm island life, and rich marine biodiversity, especially around the Funafuti Marine Conservation Area.

Nauru: One of the smallest republics

Nauru is home to about 12,000 to 13,000 people and is located in Micronesia. Despite its small size, it has unique sights like the Moqua Caves, coastal cliffs, and the golden beaches of Anibare Bay.

Cook Islands: Small population, Big beauty

The Cook Islands have an estimated population of 14,000 to 17,000 people. The country is known for its tropical scenery, vibrant culture, lagoon cruises, sea fishing, and relaxed island lifestyle.

Palau: A paradise for divers

With about 18,000 residents, Palau is a stunning island nation in the western Pacific Ocean. It is globally famous for its rock islands, limestone formations, coral reefs, and turquoise waters.

San Marino: A medieval European microstate

San Marino has a population of around 34,000 people. Nestled in the Apennine Mountains, it is known for its medieval old town, cobbled streets, and historic hilltop fortresses.

Marshall Islands: Nature meets history

The Marshall Islands, with about 42,800 people, offer white sandy beaches and lagoon activities. The Bikini Atoll is a UNESCO-listed diving site with World War II shipwrecks.

Monaco: Luxury in a tiny country

Monaco has a population of nearly 39,000 and is known for its luxury lifestyle, superyachts, the Monte Carlo Casino, and the Formula One Grand Prix, making it one of the most glamorous small countries in the world.