Visa on arrival for Indians in 2025: Updated list of 18 countries offering instant entry for tourists

International travel for Indian passport holders has become significantly easier, with approximately 18 countries offering the convenience of a Visa on Arrival (VoA) in 2025. This allows tourists to bypass the lengthy pre-departure application process and obtain their entry permit instantly upon arrival at the designated port. Instant entry! Indian citizens can enjoy Visa on Arrival convenience across many worldwide destinations.(Unsplash)

This growing list includes diverse destinations across the globe, making last-minute holidays a viable option. Several countries offer VoA to Indians. Explore Barbados in the Caribbean. Visit Jordan for history. See Macau's bright lights. Go on a Tanzania safari. Relax in Thailand. Tourists should, however, always check for the latest entry regulations and required documentation before departure.

1. Barbados

The stunning Caribbean island of Barbados offers pristine, white-sand beaches. This picturesque destination grants Indian passport holders visa-free entry for tourism, allowing travellers to enjoy its vibrant and colourful culture for up to 30 days.

2. Cambodia

The magnificent Angkor Wat temple complex is Cambodia’s key attraction. Indian citizens can easily obtain a Visa on Arrival (VoA) for tourism at major entry points, permitting a stay of up to 30 days.

3. Cooks Island

The Cook Islands' stunning lagoons and beautiful coral reefs are major highlights. Indian travellers receive a Visitor's Permit upon arrival, granting a visa-free stay of up to 31 days for a tropical holiday.

4. Egypt

The Pyramids of Giza showcase Egypt's ancient history. Egypt's ancient history is incredible. Indian visitors can get a VoA there. The stay is for 30 days. You must hold a valid UK, USA, or Schengen Area visa to qualify.

5. Ghana

Discover Ghana's rich history, especially the poignant Gold Coast castles. Experience the vibrant culture and famous hospitality. Indian travellers receive their Visa on Arrival instantly.

6. Indonesia

Bali is Indonesia’s tropical main attraction. Indian citizens can get a Visa on Arrival (VoA). This permits a 30-day initial stay. The permit is available for tourism purposes.

7. Jamaica

The famous Dunn's River Falls near Ocho Rios is a key landmark. Indian travellers are granted visa-free entry to Jamaica. This allows a stay of up to 30 days for tourism, with no prior visa required for this Caribbean nation

8. Jordan

Petra is Jordan’s most iconic landmark. Indian travellers can get a Visa on Arrival (VoA). This allows a 30-day stay for tourism. Alternatively, buy a Jordan Pass to waive the VoA.

9. Laos

Luang Prabang is the beautiful highlight of Laos. Indian visitors can easily get a Visa on Arrival (VoA). This permits a 30-day stay. The VoA is available at major entry points for tourism.

10. Macau

The vibrant casinos and colonial architecture are key highlights. Indian citizens enjoy visa-free entry to Macau. This allows a stay of up to 30 days. No prior visa is needed for tourism.

11. Mauritius

The island's azure waters and the Seven Coloured Earths are key attractions. Indian travellers receive visa-free entry. This grants a generous stay of up to 90 days. No prior visa is needed for your holiday.

12. Mongolia

The vast Gobi Desert and nomadic culture are major attractions. Indian citizens now require an e-Visa for entry, available online for up to 30 days. A Visa on Arrival is generally not provided for tourism.

13. Oman

The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is a majestic attraction. Indian citizens can apply for an e-Visa online. A VoA is only granted if you hold a valid visa from the UK, USA, or Schengen Area.

14. Saint Lucia

The majestic Pitons, twin volcanic peaks, are the main sight. Indian travellers get visa-free entry. The maximum permitted stay is 6 weeks. A return ticket is required for this Caribbean holiday.

15. Sri Lanka

The ancient fortress of Sigiriya is a key attraction. Indian citizens can apply for a free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). This permits a 30-day stay for tourism. A VoA is available if you did not apply beforehand.

16. Tanzania

The Serengeti National Park offers spectacular safaris. Indian citizens can get a Visa on Arrival (VoA). This permits a maximum stay of 90 days. The VoA is available at all major entry points.

17. Thailand

The beautiful beaches and ornate temples are its key sights. Indian citizens currently receive visa-free entry. This permits a 60-day stay for tourism. A VoA is available for a shorter, fifteen-day stay.

18. Zimbabwe

The magnificent Victoria Falls is Zimbabwe’s premier attraction. Indian citizens are eligible for a Visa on Arrival (VoA). This permits a stay up to 30 days for tourism. An e-Visa option is also available.



Source: https://www.mea.gov.in/VFFIN.htm

