All about Coast Starlight train: A scenic journey along US West Coast's majestic landscapes

Scenic train rides are always a game-changer for travel enthusiasts. If you are planning for a trip across the United States and want to make your commute along the western coast strikingly memorable, Amtrek's Coast Starlight might be the next best thing for you to consider. The train offers mesmerising views from the Cascade Range to the long stretches of Pacific Ocean shoreline.(Amtrak)

Popularly regarded as one of the most spectacular of all train routes, the Coast Starlight links some of the greatest cities on the West Coast of US. The train is simply a grand adventure.

En route daily between Los Angeles and Seattle, the Coast Starlight train passes through Santa Barbara, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Portland.

‘The scenery along the Coast Starlight route is unsurpassed. Get a full view of the peaks and valleys of the West Coast in the Sightseer Lounge, a one-of-a-kind adventure only Amtrak can provide,’ read Amtrak's official website.

The train offers mesmerising views to the ones on board including the enchantic yet dramatic snow-covered peaks of the Cascade Range and Mount Shasta, lush forests, valleys and long stretches of Pacific Ocean shoreline.

All about the Coast Starlight train

Apart from providing a stunning backdrop for your journey, this legendary train features first class private rooms as well as coach accommodations where passengers can enjoy big, comfortable seats and plenty of legroom.

The train departs at 9.51 am from Los Angeles and reaches Seattle around 7.51 am. The tickets cost around 186$ for coach accommodation and 636$ for private rooms.

The first route highlight includes the iconic Klamath Falls of Oregon.

“Bring your bike, your board and your rod and reel to explore some of the best outdoor adventures in the entire US. Experience world-class rafting, birding, golfing and hiking in the area between Klamath Falls, Oregon and Dunsmuir, California,” Amtrak says.

Passengers are given the opportunity to witness the unmatched beauty of the saphhire waters of the Crater Lake and experience the thrill of traveling through the Cascades at 5,000 feet above sea level.

The second highlight is nowhere other than California's San Luis Obispo.

“Beaches, vineyards, castles and churches beckon in San Luis Obispo. Taste the region’s bounty at one of America’s largest farmers’ markets or enjoy the surf at Pismo and Avila beaches,” read Amtrak's website.

Passengers can admire the opulence of the Hearst Castle in San Simeon or the rustic reverence of the Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa.

You can also hire a local sommelier and driver for an insightful and safe visit to some of the area’s 30 wineries.

Luggage norms

Coast Starlight offers checked baggage service at a number of stations and on many trains and Amtrak Connection services.

This service is only available to ticketed passengers whose origin and destination stations offer checked baggage. Not all trains or locations are equipped to handle checked baggage.

Check your station when planning your trip to see if checked baggage is available. If you don't need to check a bag, get all the details about the carry-on items you can bring onboard and any fees that may apply.

Here is the tariff for baggage:

2 bags (50 pounds) — 75 linear inches(length + width + height) | Free

2 additional bags — $20 each

Oversize baggage (76 - 100 linear inches) — $20 each

Luggage must be checked prior to the train's scheduled time of departure. Check-in times vary by station, so check the station detail page for the stations served by your train for specific times.

Make sure you have a tag with your name and address on the outside of all your bags.

En-route transfers between stations will require at least two hours of scheduled layover time to avoid delays.

According to the Amtrak website, Self-serve trainside checked baggage service is available to and from the Columbus, WI, Mount Pleasant, IA, and Winona, MN stations only.

Bring your furry friends on board

Coast Starlight permits passengers to bring their pet along for a small fee, following the below requirements:

Dogs and cats only

Must be in a carrier

20-pound limit (combined weight of pet and carrier)

Only on trips up to 7 hours on most routes

Your pet must be at least eight weeks old and be odorless, harmless, not disruptive and require no attention during travel.

Amtrak maintains the right to refuse acceptance, and may remove any pet exhibiting these issues from stations or trains.

You certify that your pet is up to date on all vaccinations and accept liability for your pet by signing the pet release document at check-in. Amtrak does not accept liability for the health and well-being of pets.

Travel with pets in Canada not available on Adirondack, Maple Leaf and Amtrak Cascades and also not on Auto Train, Gold Runner or Amtrak Connection services.

Additionally carry-on or trainside bicycles and folding scooters up to 50 pounds are allowed om Coast Starlight with standard bicycle sizes applied. Maximum tyre width that is allowed is 2 inches.

For check in, bicycles up to 50 pounds and 70 inches x 41 inches x 8.5 inches and non-folding scooters are allowed.