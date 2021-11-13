A page from Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Spain diaries’ is all about sunsets

Keerthy Suresh is giving us major travel FOMO. The actor recently took off to Spain and since then, she has been sharing snippets of her travel diaries on her Instagram profile. The actor is currently in Spain for the shooting schedule of her upcoming project and the pictures coming on from her trip are just too stunning.

From posing on her balcony to watching a sunset, Keerthy has been living the Spain life in style. On Friday, Keerthy shared a snippet of how her evening went and it is every bit drool-worthy. In the pictures, Keerthy can be seen lazying on her balcony and looking over to a beautiful sunset in the sky. Dressed in a white and blue slip in dress, Keerthy can be seen having a moment with her cup of coffee and a sunset.

Posing against the backdrop of a sunset sky and with the roads of Spain in blur, Keerthy can be seen smiling as she rounded off her day with a beautiful view. In one of the pictures. Keerthy can be seen posing with her back to the camera and being engrossed in the sunset at her view. Holding her cup of coffee. Keerthy smiled with all her heart for the camera, in another picture. In a no makeup look, Keerthy let her long tresses fall open around her shoulders in wavy curls as she enjoyed her sunset view. “One of my sunset diaries,” wrote Keerthy and added a sunset emoticon. She also added these hashtags to her post - #SpainDiaries, #TravelDiaries and #ShootDiaries. Take a look at her pictures here:

In no time, Keerthy’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her fans and friends who filled her with a whole lot of love. Keerthy’s colleague from the Tamil film industry Munna Simon dropped by to comment with multiple heart emoticons on her post.

Keerthy Suresh, who appears in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, is best known for playing the character of Savitri in the 2018 Telugu film Mahanati. She was last seen in the 2021 Tamil film Annaatthe.

