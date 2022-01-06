Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Andaman and Nicobar admn announces curbs for tourists amid Covid-19 scare
travel

Andaman and Nicobar admn announces curbs for tourists amid Covid-19 scare

  • Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half -- 9 am to 12.30 pm -- at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which is a top draw among tourists.
The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.(Unsplash)
The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.(Unsplash)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 07:49 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half -- 9 am to 12.30 pm -- at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which is a top draw among tourists.

A similar number of visitors will be allowed in the second half -- 1 pm to 4 pm, as per an order issued by the Directorate of Tourism.

At the light and sound shows in Cellular Jail and Netaji Subhash Bose Island, only 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed, the order said.

The visitors will have to follow all COVID guidelines, it added.

Besides, all the tourist boats will have to operate with 70 per cent capacity, the Directorate of Tourism said.

The curbs were put in place in view of the increase in coronavirus infections and detection of omicron cases in the islands, it added. 

Follow more stories on &lt;strong&gt;Facebook &lt;/strong&gt;and &lt;strong&gt;Twitter&lt;/strong&gt;

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid-19 immunisation covid-19 outbreak omicron andaman nicobar islands + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out