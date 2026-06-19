Are smart suitcases actually worth it? 3 models that make airport security a breeze

After using all kinds of suitcases over the years, from bargain buys that barely survived a weekend trip to premium cases that rolled smoother than some airport trolleys, I have arrived at a simple conclusion. Before I tell you if a smart suitcase is worth spending your money on, it helps to understand what it actually is and who it is designed for. Modern smart suitcases combine charging ports, laptop access and thoughtful storage to make frequent travel significantly more convenient. (canva.com) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

Think of smart luggage the way you would think of high heels. Plenty of people love them, swear by them and cannot imagine life without them. Plenty of others try them once and immediately decide they are not for them. Neither side is wrong. A smart suitcase is not a must-have travel item. It is a niche product built for a very specific kind of traveller. Usually, that is someone who spends a lot of time in airports, works on the move, relies heavily on their devices, or simply wants fewer small annoyances during a trip.

So before we get into battery packs, charging ports, and all the fancy features, the real question is not "Is a smart suitcase good?" The real question is, "Is a smart suitcase good for you?" Let's get into the nitty-gritty and find out.

First things first. What exactly is a smart suitcase? Before I tell you which ones are worth considering, it helps to understand who these products are designed for. Think of smart luggage the way you would think of high heels. Some people absolutely love them and cannot imagine life without them. Others try them once and wonder what all the fuss is about. A smart suitcase is not an essential travel purchase. It is a niche product aimed at people who spend a lot of time moving through airports, rely heavily on their devices or simply want to remove a few common travel frustrations.

If you travel once a year and mostly carry a power bank in your backpack, you may not need one. If you regularly find yourself hunting for charging points, worrying about luggage weight or working while travelling, the appeal starts to make a lot more sense.