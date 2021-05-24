Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Bahrain won't allow international travellers from Red List countries to enter
Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from 'Red List' countries(Unsplash)
Bahrain won't allow international travellers from Red List countries to enter

From May 24, Bahrain will suspend the entry of international travellers from countries that are on its Red List. The list includes places like India, Pakistan and Nepal.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 07:33 AM IST

Bahrain will suspend entry of travellers from countries on its 'Red List', which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24, state news agency (BNA) said.

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension, but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, BNA added.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining, BNA added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
bahrain coronavirus covid-19 red list + 2 more
