Beyond Ayodhya: 7 lesser-known Shri Ram temples worth exploring in 2024

The nation is currently immersed in spiritual excitement as we gear up for the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Expected to become a major tourist attraction, Ayodhya is set to shine on the tourism map. While all eyes are on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, there are numerous other magnificent and grand Shri Ram temples across the country waiting to be explored. If you are looking for a peaceful religious retreat, these lesser-known Shri Ram temples offer a serene blend of culture, architecture and deep devotion. Off the beaten track, these sacred sanctuaries unfold tales of history and devotion that resonate deeply with the soul. So what are you waiting for, pack your bags and let's embark on a religious adventure. (Also read: Religious tourism: 7 tips for a tranquil temple visit during crowded times ) Embark on a spiritual odyssey beyond the grandeur of Ayodhya as we delve into the lesser-known Shri Ram temples scattered across India.(Pexels)

Lesser-Explored Shri Ram Temples in India

Giresh Kulkarni, Founder of Temple Connect and International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) shared with HT Lifestyle some lesser-known Shri Ram temples that are worth exploring in 2024.

1. Kodandarama Temple - Vontimitta, Andhra Pradesh

Kodandarama Temple is situated in Vontimitta town, Vontimitta Mandalam, Kadapa District, Andhra Pradesh. Built by Vontudu and Mittudu, former robbers turned devotees of Rama from the Nishada Vamsha, the temple stands as a testament to their devotion.

2. Eri-Katha Ramar Temple- Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu

Located in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu, the Eri-Katha Raamar Temple holds significance in the Ramayana narrative. It is believed that after defeating Ravana, Lord Rama, along with Sita and Lakshmana, halted in Madhuraanthakam during their journey back to Ayodhya on the Pushpaka Vimaanam.

3. Ram Tirath Temple- Amritsar, Punjab

Situated in Amritsar, Punjab, the Ram Tirath Temple is associated with the birth of Luv and Kush, sons of Lord Rama and Sita. The temple is renowned for its ancient well, believed to have healing powers. It is also where Sage Valmiki provided shelter to Goddess Sita after the victory in Lanka.

4. Triprayar Sri Rama Temple- Kerala

The Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple in Triprayar, Thrissur district, Kerala, houses an idol worshipped by Krishna. This temple is the first among the Nalambalams, four temples dedicated to the sons of King Dasharatha.

5. Kodanda Rama Temple- Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Situated in Hiremagalur near Chikkamagaluru district, Karnataka, the Kodandaramaswami Temple is associated with a unique event from the Skanda Purana. According to the text, Lord Rama grants darshan to Parasurama in his original marriage posture with Goddess Sita by his side.

6. Ram Raja Temple - Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

The Ram Raja Temple in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh, is distinctive as the only temple where Lord Rama is worshipped as a king in a palace setting. A daily Guard of Honour is held, resembling the rituals accorded to royalty. The idol of Lord Rama in this temple is portrayed holding a sword and shield while sitting in Padmasan.

7. Sri Vijayaraghava Perumal Temple- Thiruppukuzhi, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu

Located in Thiruppukuzhi, Kanchipuram District, Tamil Nadu, this temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Inside the Sanctum Sanctorum, Lord Jatayu is depicted on Lord Vijayaraghava Perumal’s lap, symbolizing the place where Lord Rama performed the last rites for the noble bird Jatayu.