Britain sees signs of international travel resumption ahead of summer holidays
The head of Britain's largest independent travel agent, Hays, said on Thursday that there were encouraging signs that international travel would be able to resume for people to go on holiday.
Airlines and travel groups are desperate to resume some kind of normal summer holiday seasons after Covid-19 restrictions left many fighting for survival.
"I think the signs are encouraging," Irene Hays told Sky News.
