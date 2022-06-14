Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel

Canada plans to end Covid-19 vaccine mandates for domestic air and rail travel, as well as outbound international travel, CBC News reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. An announcement is expected Tuesday.

The government may reinstate the vaccine requirement if there’s a new variant of the virus, CBC reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has faced pressure from conservatives and business groups to end vaccine mandates, and the country earlier this year saw protests from truckers that snarled supply lines and temporarily forced some border crossing closures. Trudeau, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid after returning from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the second time this year he’d tested positive.