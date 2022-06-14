Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel
travel

Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel

Last week, Canada suspended random Covid-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing and will announce on Tuesday, end of coronavirus vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail and outbound international travel
Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel (File Photo)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Canada plans to end Covid-19 vaccine mandates for domestic air and rail travel, as well as outbound international travel, CBC News reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. An announcement is expected Tuesday. 

The government may reinstate the vaccine requirement if there’s a new variant of the virus, CBC reported. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has faced pressure from conservatives and business groups to end vaccine mandates, and the country earlier this year saw protests from truckers that snarled supply lines and temporarily forced some border crossing closures. Trudeau, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid after returning from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the second time this year he’d tested positive.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
canada covid-19 coronavirus vaccine vaccine domestic flights travel ban traveller travel tourism tourist tour airport coronavirus international travel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP