Canvas: Google introduces new AI model to help users plan their trips

Artificial Intelligence will not only aid your travel plans now, but also the very process of planning. Google has introduced a new tool called Canvas in its AI Mode that can assist users in drawing up their travel itinerary. Know how Google's new AI feature can assist you in travel planning.(Ai generated)

All that the users need to do is inform the model what kind of trip they are planning and the type of recommendations they are looking for. Then, they need to click the option ‘Create Canvas’. Immediately, the side panel will show the best available travel options along with pictures and reviews of places to visit.

Further customization is possible with more questions and more specific information. The users can also pause their search and return through the AI History to resume their search where they left it.

The software will trawl the internet to search for the best deals available for both travel and stay options, pointing out special offers and discounts.

This appealing feature, as of now, is restricted to the United States and users of the AI Mode experiment in Labs.

Google’s blog on the matter also talks about ‘agentic AI’, which will act as a customized planning agent for you and show you all the options available for the type of service you are looking for. Whether you need to book a spa session or reserve a table at a restaurant, the agentic AI will do it for you.

Google’s AI plans

Google also announced that it will be working with the travel industry to allow bookings through Canvas. This could revolutionize the travel industry.

According to ABC News, an AI-powered search tool named Flight Deals is also being beta tested within Google Flights and was expanded to a global reach on Monday, with the service being available in 60 languages.

All that the users will need to provide are their travel dates and destination, along with their mode of travel. The engine would then provide all the best available options. While this seems like a clever move on the part of Google, whether they succeed in creating an alternative framework for travel planning remains to be seen.

