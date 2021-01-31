China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada
lifeChina has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said.
"All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.
The suspension comes as Canada clamps down on cross-border travel due to Covid-19 concerns. Canada reported 4,255 new cases on Saturday, with 19,942 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
All airline passengers arriving in Canada will be required to take a Covid-19 test at the airport and wait in a hotel for up to three days at their expense until the results arrive, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
In coming weeks Canadian vacationers returning from the United States by land will have to show a negative Covid-19 test result before being allowed entry.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Must wear masks on public transportation amid coronavirus pandemic: CDC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood producers interact with travel operators to promote tourism in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cuba will now make travellers quarantine to stop the spread of virus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to start tracking tourism’s contribution to economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to suspend green lane travel with Malaysia, Germany and Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox