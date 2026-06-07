Content creator boards seven-star premium sleeper bus to Dehradun, shows plush berths, snack bags and onboard toilet

Content creator Sierra Liliann, who often shares her experiences of solo travel on Instagram, documented her journey to Dehradun aboard a seven-star travel sleeper bus in a May 12 reel.

Luxury or premium travel is highly intriguing because it draws curiosity around just how elevated comfort can become. But the price tag is only the tip of the iceberg. Whether it is a cruise , resort, or premium transport, the differentiator is in how seamlessly the experience is a premium amalgamation of comfort, exclusivity, personalisation, and convenience. When it comes to luxury transport in India, many are already familiar with royal trains and opulent flights, but buses, too are making road trips premium. ALSO READ: Content creator turns a cramped narrow balcony into a beautifully zoned outdoor space with aesthetic café-style corners

To visit her friend in Dehradun, she took the Zingbus Maxx sleeper bus and gave viewers a glimpse of its onboard amenities, demonstrating what makes it a premium sleeper bus experience.

Interiors of the bus The interiors of the bus look cosy and appear to priortise comfort. The bus includes flat sleeper berths with cushioned bedding, pillows and curtains, making it ideal for lying down, relaxing and enjoying the views with some privacy. The individual berths also appear spacious enough for passengers to lie down comfortably. The overall colour palette is neutral, which gives the interiors a more premium look. The content creator also brought to attention the pillow and blankets, along with charging ports for phones. Snack bags were also given which had various goodies for cravings, along with hand wipes.

“Sleeper buses are my favourite way to travel India because I love to lay down and be comfortable and enjoy a beautiful view at the same time," she said.

Sierra also observed that as she approached Dehradun, the green cover increased, along with hilly terrain and scenic mountain views.