Another European gem has replaced Vienna as world's most liveable city in 2025; know where Mumbai, Delhi stand

Copenhagen has overtaken Vienna's place as the most liveable city in the world, after the Austrian city reigned on the list for three consecutive years. The Danish capital earned top marks in the 2025 Global Liveability Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Copenhagen dethrones Vienna as the most liveable city in the world.

The annual index list asses 173 cities from around the globe under five categories, including stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. While Copenhagen topped the list, Vienna and Zurich tied in second place. Here's a look at the top 10 cities to live in:

Top 10 Most Liveable Cities – 2025 (EIU)

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

2. Vienna, Austria

2. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Melbourne, Australia

5. Geneva, Switzerland

6. Sydney, Australia

7. Osaka, Japan

5. Auckland, New Zealand

9. Adelaide, Australia

10. Vancouver, Canada

Osaka in Japan and Auckland in New Zealand shared the 7th place in the list. The trend shows that Western Europe dominated the upper rankings, while other places saw sharp declines. London dropped from 45th to 54th, Manchester from 43rd to 52nd, and Edinburgh from 59th to 64th. These shifts were linked to rising civil unrest and growing urban homelessness, per the report.

New Delhi and Mumbai ranked…

New Delhi and Mumbai ranked 120 and 121 in the liveability list. The survey highlighted that the liveability of some cities has been more severely compromised than others. Cities that fared poorly include Buenos Aires in Argentina, Guatemala City in Guatemala, Melbourne in Australia, Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand, and Mumbai in India.

Meanwhile, Karachi in Pakistan ranked 134, Dhaka in Bangladesh ranked 139, Kathmandu in Nepal ranked 129, Colombo in Sri Lanka ranked 126, Vietnam in Hanoi ranked 109, Baku in Azerbaijan ranked 106, and Bangkok in Thailand ranked 93. Surprisingly, Tel Aviv in Israel ranked 80th in the list. The least liveable city is Damascus in Syria, with 140th rank.