Move over Paris and Switzerland: 4 top European destinations that offer more than just sightseeing

Summer in Europe is more than just a visual treat - it is a gateway to immersive journeys that engage all the senses. For the modern traveller, especially from India, the desire to go beyond surface-level tourism is stronger than ever. Indian travellers are skipping Switzerland for these 4 soul-stirring European escapes.(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Karan Agarwal, Director at Cox & Kings, revealed that Indian travellers exhibit a growing interest in destinations that offer rich local experiences, deep cultural engagement and meaningful interactions. He suggested:

1. Portugal

Portugal charms with coastal beauty and rich history. (Pixabay)

Portugalis one such place where history and hospitality merge seamlessly. The Douro Valley invites guests into vineyard estates where wine-making is a living tradition. Beyond the cityscape of Lisbon or Porto, travellers can connect with artisans, taste regional cuisine at family-owned estates and take part in intimate storytelling sessions that reveal the heart of the region.

2. Slovenia

Slovenia is ninth on the Global Peace Index list. This country proves that good things come in small packages. From breathtaking mountains, coastal resorts, crystal-clear lakes and rivers, and charming villages, Slovenia is a treasure trove for travellers. Some must-visit destinations here are Ljubljana, Bled, Piran, Lake Bohinj, Maribore, and Kranjska Gora. (Unsplash)

In Slovenia, nature and community offer a slower, more grounded rhythm. The lush landscapes of the Julian Alps and the serene beauty of Lake Bled create a backdrop for activities such as guided foraging walks and stays in mountain lodges. Visitors here often return with a renewed appreciation for simplicity and sustainability.

3. Georgia

Georgia Rewriting How We Travel in Europe(Image by X/Indian_Index)

Georgia stands out for its deeply rooted customs and generosity of spirit. A traditional supra, or feast, is not just about food it’s a ritual of hospitality, toasts, music and shared memory. The experience offers an authentic window into the soul of the Caucasus, often leaving a lasting emotional imprint.

4. Azores Islands

Azores, Portugal: The Azores islands, an autonomous region of Portugal, form an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic and are characterized by dramatic landscapes, fishing villages, green pastures and hedgerows of blue hydrangeas. (AFP)

The Azores Islands are ideal for travellers seeking a balance of relaxation and eco-adventure. With volcanic trails, crater lakes and thermal springs, the islands encourage disconnection from fast-paced routines and reconnection with nature.

Karan Agarwal shared, “We’ve seen a noticeable shift in traveller preferences. More individuals are seeking meaningful itineraries staying in boutique properties, engaging with local guides and exploring places at a slower pace. Whether it’s learning bread-making from a fifth-generation baker in aTuscan villageor discovering the architectural secrets of Art Nouveau inRiga, these are the kinds of experiences that shape enduring memories.”

Sightseeing will always have its place. Yet what stays with travellers long after their return is the depth of connection they forge with a destination. Europe, with its layered history and living cultures, offers endless possibilities for such enrichment.