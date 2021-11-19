Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19 travel: Philippines to reopen 'soon' to vaccinated foreign tourists

The coronavirus task force of Philippines "approved in principle the entry of fully vaccinated tourists" from countries with low Covid-19 cases, travel guidelines to be finalised soon
A view of an empty beach is seen at the holiday island Boracay in the Philippines. Philippines to reopen 'soon' to vaccinated foreign tourists.(REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo)
Nov 19, 2021
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Manila

The Philippines has approved a plan to allow entry soon to foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19, its tourism ministry said on Friday, following moves by other Southeast Asian countries to relax travel curbs.

The coronavirus task force "approved in principle the entry of fully vaccinated tourists" from countries with low Covid-19 cases, the ministry said, adding that guidelines must be finalised.

The Philippines, known for its diving and thousands of tropical islands, saw an 83% drop in foreign arrivals last year, receiving nearly 1.4 million visitors, compared to nearly 8.2 million in 2019. Japan, South Korea and China are its biggest tourism markets.

It imposed some of Asia's tightest entry requirements during the pandemic and has been one of the region's worst hit countries in terms of cases, deaths and economic losses. Just over a quarter of its population has been vaccinated.

Neighbours Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia have also announced various degrees of reopening in recent weeks, after progress in vaccinating their local populations.

"Allowing tourists from green countries or territories that have the majority of its population vaccinated and with low infection rate, will greatly help in our recovery efforts," tourism minister, Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, said in the statement.

The Philippines includes on its "green" list of approved countries Japan, China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and India, among others.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
travel philippines tourist coronavirus
