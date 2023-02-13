Creating lasting memories: Tips to plan the perfect family vacation

Vacations are an excellent way to relax, unwind, and spend quality time with your loved ones. Whether you're looking to explore a new destination, try new experiences, or simply enjoy some much-needed rest and relaxation, planning a family vacation can be a wonderful opportunity. However, with so many options and details to consider, it can also be a daunting task. To make sure that your vacation goes smoothly and meets everyone's needs and preferences, it's essential to plan ahead. By following some essential tips, you can ensure that your vacation is a memorable and fulfilling experience for everyone in your family. So, let's get started!" (Also read: Travelling tips: 5 safety essentials when planning a weekend getaway )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sharmilee Agrawal Kapur, Director and Co-founder, Atmantan Wellness Centre, suggested some best ways to plan your family vacation.

1. Figuring out common interests

The best way to plan a vacation as a group is to make sure we know the shared common goal and to get this on the wish list. The smaller tasks will always happen along the way. E.g. We did our first vacation post-pandemic with my son’s friends and their families and for all of us the common goal was to get to a place where our children could hang out and get some sun together. Since this was post-pandemic some of us were looking for safety and the others were looking for other aspects, we chose private villas in Goa but all of us had one common goal and that was to give our children a memorable friendcation!

2. An educative and enriching holiday

For us, this would mean that we take time to do things together with our children while enriching our knowledge of the place or the world in general. We all think we do this in our regular lives, but it doesn’t really happen as often as we would like it to and a holiday is a great time to do just this. Make sure you sign up for activities like museum tours, cultural shows, art exhibitions, etc. and, these experiences when done as a tight group become table conversations and memories for a lifetime!

E.g. Every vacation is a time to bond as a family and group and when we do our annual wellness holidays, here we all take part in the same yoga sessions, dance classes, cooking classes and even meditation as a family. It’s a whole lot of complaining and laughter but we come back as a more centered and detoxed unit.

3. Active holidays with as much outdoor time as possible

Holidays are a great time to do what we don’t do in our daily lives, which includes more time outdoors (without gadgets). We try to consciously add activities like treks, outdoor rope parks or even cycling tours while on vacation as these make fitness fun and keep the entire group at its healthy best. E.g. One vacation I remember where a friend’s son (to everyone’s delight) ended up participating in many outdoor activities like zip lining etc. as he saw his friends taking them on; we all knew he would never have done this in a nuclear vacation.

4. Indulge in local, fresh and healing meals

Lastly, we always make sure we eat in some healing cafes and restaurants along with some of the popular hangouts as food is the best way to learn about a place. E.g. The world of food is a varied one, and even as a vegetarian, I see the whole world creating a hoard of choices and combinations in their menu to accommodate vegetarians. It is always exciting when one tries these as a family as then conversations happen on the foundation of health and healing foods!

