Cruise holidays for beginners: All your common questions answered before booking the first trip

Cruise holidays are usually seen as intimidating, luxurious and slightly out of reach, especially for first-time travellers. But a lot of this hesitation actually comes from the lack of clear information around what a cruise holiday actually involves, from booking the right itinerary and knowing what to pack and what life onboard looks like. Once you simplify everything, you will see that cruising is actually less complicated.



ALSO READ: Last-minute trip? 13 secret light packing hacks that can save your day Cruise holidays are becoming more popular among Indians. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To understand the basics of cruise travel better, HT Lifestyle spoke to travel expert Varun Chadha, CEO, TIRUN Travel Marketing, who helped clarify all the essentials, including what kind of travel experience a cruise holiday offers, what first-time cruise travellers should know before booking, what they need to carry, and more.

What kind of travel do cruise holidays fall under? The travel expert categorised cruise holidays as experiential travel, calling them a powerful example of the trend. Experiential travel has been on the rise lately and can be defined as a form of holiday rooted in meaningful experiences and lasting memories, instead of being focused solely on sightseeing. Varun highlighted that cruise holidays fit this idea because they turn the journey itself into an important part of the travel experience.



“A cruise combines destination discovery with a wide range of curated onboard experiences, including dining, entertainment, wellness, cultural immersion, and personalised activities. Travellers can wake up in a new destination while enjoying the consistency, comfort, and convenience of travelling on a single floating resort,” he said.