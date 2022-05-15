Delhi to Leh bus service flags off after 8 months as snow clears off sooner than usual

After a long wait of eight months, the bus services in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district to Leh in Ladakh resumed on Sunday.

The services were paused on this route in Himachal Pradesh during the winters.

This morning, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Keylong, Priya Nagta, flagged off the bus carrying 17 passengers, as this year, the snow has been cleared off one and a half months sooner than usual.

The bus is decided to facilitate the direct travel of people from Delhi to Leh via Keylong, in two shifts from Keylong to Leh and Leh to Delhi.

It will depart from Keylong, every day at 5 AM to cover its 365 km to Leh, followed by travelling a distance of 1026Km from Leh to Delhi.

In 2021, the bus services were started on July 1. The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has announced the fare price, for each passenger, from Keylong to Delhi as ₹2,398 (Rs.658 from Keylong to Leh and ₹1,740 from Leh to Delhi).

