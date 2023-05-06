Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk' to kick off from Malcha Mahal on May 6

Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk' to kick off from Malcha Mahal on May 6

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 06, 2023 09:47 AM IST

Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk' starts from Malcha Mahal, built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and located inside Ridge forest. It was used as hunting lodge

Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk', organised by the city government's Tourism department, will start with a guided tour of Malcha Mahal on Saturday, officials said.

Delhi's first 'Haunted Heritage Walk' to kick off from Malcha Mahal on May 6. (HT_PRINT)

Located inside the Ridge forest near Chanakyapuri in the heart of the national capital, Malcha Mahal was built by Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq and used as a hunting lodge.

"We are organising the Delhi Tourism Haunted Heritage Walk at Malcha Mahal on May 6. This will be the first in a series of many. A lot of people have shown interest in this kind of walk," a Tourism department official said.

Among the other sites that the walk will cover include Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Feroze Shah Kotla and the Tughlaqabad Fort.

The Tourism department is identifying "haunted" sites in the national capital to conduct heritage walks, an official had earlier said and added that Bhooli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Feroze Shah Kotla and the Tughlaqabad Fort have a mysterious history that intrigue people.

A detailed plan on the "hidden and unexplored" historical places in the city is being prepared, he had added.

The official had said, "We are studying new places. Permissions are also being sought from the departments concerned."

According to another official, the Tourism department wants to promote the wonders of the city -- its heritage, art and craft, diverse cuisine and culture -- through these walks.

"Heritage walks create a positive impact on tourism, enhance the brand value of the city and project its culture. A unique way of experiencing the heritage of any area is to walk through the route with the help of a good interpreter," the official had said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
delhi delhi ncr new delhi heritage travel travel destination international travel traveller tourism tour tourist destination tourist tourist attraction
