Destination wedding: Kerala to Italy, top 5 places couples are choosing for big day

A luxury destination wedding is straight out of a dream, with locations ranging from opulent palaces and calming hillsides to lakeside cliffs. The place where couples tie the knot is important, as it marks the first chapter of their married life, driving the demand for premium experiences, from the destination to the mode of travel, to make the memory truly unforgettable. It allows a big scope for personalisation and an immersive, fairytale-like experience. Wedding destinations are leaning towards scenic locations. (Shutterstock)

Luxury weddings are also evolving, with checkboxes including not only destinations, but also transport and more. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand the key features of destination weddings, from destinations to travel.

Anjali Tolani, vice president of celebrations at Tamarind Global, shared with us the top five destinations that are seeing a surge in demand for wedding celebrations. She listed out the destinations, both mainstream and underrated, and also outlined some of their key highlights:

1. Udaipur, Rajasthan

Royal aspirations of celebrations come true in Udaipur, with its luxurious resorts, tranquil lakes, and the gorgeous Aravalli hills as the backdrop.

The city exudes luxury, whether it's a sangeet in an ancient haveli or a mehndi overlooking the glistening Lake Pichola.

Jagmandir is also worth mentioning, a magnificent island palace that creates a dreamy backdrop for the evening rituals with its candlelights and pristine water.

2. Kerala

The picturesque backwaters of Kerala offer a beautiful, peaceful landscape for those looking for a quieter and intimate environment for the celebration.

Consider throwing a sundowner on the waterfront of Vembanad Lake or exchanging vows on a wooden houseboat.

Resorts in Alleppey and Kumarakom provide the right harmony of luxury and nature, making them excellent for a laid-back yet momentous celebration.

3. Hill stations like Mussoorie and Shimla

Weddings in hill stations like Mussoorie and Shimla are peaceful with the signature hill station traits of medieval buildings, pine-scented air, and hillsides blanketed in mist.

For couples seeking a small-scale mountaintop wedding far from the hustle and bustle of the city, these locations are perfect.

Dehradun is also growing into a more peaceful option, with its inviting retreats and boutique hotels designed to be flawless for private gatherings.

4. Tuscany, Italy

Tuscany is a romantic's paradise, with its winding vineyards, quaint cottages, and golden sunsets.

Here, destination weddings take place on historic properties, complete with wine from the hills nearby and candlelight meals beneath the stars.

Gorgeous locations are often found in towns like Siena, Florence, and Chianti.

Tuscany is the epitome of sophistication, from marriage ceremonies in olive fields to rehearsal dinners in antique wine cellars.

One of the most prominent locations is Castlefalfi, a renovated medieval mansion with breathtaking vistas, top-notch wines, and everlasting Italian magnetism.

5. Santorini, Greece

Santorini is a blue and white haze nestled above cliffs with pristine domes and breathtaking views of the Aegean Sea.

For couples seeking a modern yet dreamy ambience, it's ideal. Volcanic views surround post-wedding brunches by the sea, caldera-side celebrations, and sunset ceremonies on private balconies, creating a very stylish yet individual wedding experience.

Idyllic surroundings can be enjoyed at Oia and Imerovigli boutique hotels and deluxe villas.

Rise in private charter planes for luxury weddings

Private charter planes make the destination wedding more premium.(Shutterstock)

Couples who look for luxurious weddings are not only particular about where they tie the knot, but also how they get there. Luxury wedding destinations are also about reaching there in private charter planes, taking the luxury experience to a whole new level because of the exclusivity the private plane offers.

Justinas Bulka, CEO of KlasJet, noted this growing trend of private jets being a vital part of wedding plans, particularly for high-net-worth individuals and celebrities.

He said, “What we are seeing is a real shift, destination weddings are no longer just about the location, they are about the full experience, and that starts the moment you leave home. For many of our clients, whether they are HNIs, celebrities, or influential families, the journey is just as meaningful as the event itself. They are flying with planners, stylists, close friends, and extended family. These aren’t just passengers; they are part of a curated wedding experience. From Udaipur and Lake Como to Venice and Muscat, charters are increasingly tailored to deliver privacy, efficiency, and personalised luxury that traditional commercial travel simply can’t offer.”