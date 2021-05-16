Disney World Resort makes face masks optional, Singapore limits Taiwan travel

US businesses from Walt Disney Co.’s theme park in Florida to Walmart Inc. have loosened their mask requirements following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

Average weekly cases fell or were even in all US states and territories except Wyoming, according to the CDC’s latest data.

Covid has killed more than 1,000 bank employees in India, which has declared banking services essential even as the disease ravages the country, a key industry body said.

Key Developments

Global Tracker: Cases approach 162 million; deaths exceed 3.35 million

Vaccine Tracker: More than 1.41 billion doses have been given

CDC’s big mask change went from science to secret to surprise

There’s no hidden U.S. vaccine stockpile ready to send abroad

A day in the life of Wall Street shows NYC at cusp of comeback

Why mutated coronavirus variants are so worrisome: QuickTake

Lawmakers Urge Donations to Colombia (12:36 pm NY)

Democratic lawmakers urged the Biden administration to immediately make available tens of millions of surplus vaccine doses to Colombia and to Latin America more broadly. The request came in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on a call to end US weapons sales to the Colombian police.

“Colombia is undergoing its third and most deadly surge of Covid-19. We can make a genuine difference in restoring health, security, confidence, and hope among the Colombian people,” the lawmakers wrote.

Bloomberg News reported Saturday that the “stockpile” of shots in the US is less apparent than many believe, since most unused doses are scattered across tens of thousands of locations.

Scotland Reaches Two-Thirds With One Dose (12:25 pm NY)

Scotland has given first vaccine doses to more than three million people, equivalent two thirds of the adult population, the government said. The landmark was reached on May 14, on which total first doses across the UK stood at more than 36.3 million, according to government data.

Singapore Limits Taiwan Travel (12:20 pm NY)

Singapore won’t allow entry to short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Taiwan within the past 21 days amid rising infections.

Others with travel history to Taiwan in the past 21 days who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents will be required to take a test within 72 hours before departure, and would need to present a negative test result as a condition of approval for entry, the Singapore Ministry of Health said in a statement Saturday.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering the country who have been to Taiwan, will be subject to a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, followed by an additional 7-day quarantine at their homes.

France Passes Vaccine Milestone (11:21 am NY)

President Emmanuel Macron tweeted on Saturday that 20 million people have now received a first vaccine dose in France. Earlier today, Prime Minister Jean Castex said the goal was to administer 30 million first doses by mid-June. “The situation is improving,” Castex said.

As of Friday night, almost 30% of France’s total population had received a first dose and 38% of those 18 years and older, the government said.

Disney World Loosens Mask Rules (9:11 am NY)

Disney World Resort made masks optional in common outdoor areas, although they’re still required indoors, on all attractions and transportation.

The theme park in Orlando, Florida, will continue to make adjustments as guidance evolves, it said late on Friday. Florida has no statewide mask mandate, though private businesses may require them.

Walmart, the US’s largest private employer, said on Friday that fully vaccinated staff and customers did not need to wear masks. At least two of the largest casinos in Las Vegas also dropped masking rules.

Publix Super Markets Inc., one of the nation’s largest regional grocery chains, said it would no longer require masks for fully vaccinated workers or staff, unless local rules required them. Trader Joe’s Co. and Costco Wholesale Corp. are taking a similar approach.

US Cases Continue to Decline (7:30 am NY)

Overall infections in the US continued their decline to the lowest levels since early autumn, even as the country recorded slightly more than 41,000 new cases on Friday, the most in a week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

As vaccines roll out at a steady if slower pace, average weekly cases were down or even in all US states and territories except Wyoming, according to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fatalities also continued to decline, with another 746 deaths recorded, albeit at a slower rate than cases. Daily fatalities haven’t been above 1,000 in more than a month.

France Nears 20 Million Shots (6:40 pm HK)

France is set to reach a milestone of 20 million vaccinated with a first dose today, local media cited Prime Minister Jean Castex as saying during a visit to a vaccination center in Paris.

The next step is to have 30 million vaccinated with a first dose by mid-June, according to Castex. “The situation is improving,” he was cited as saying.

Hong Kong Has Untraceable Case (6:14 pm HK)

Hong Kong saw its first local untraceable case in a week on Saturday, from a four-year-old boy. About two dozen kindergarten students and teachers from the boy’s school located in Ho Man Tin will be sent to quarantine with their parents as a result, Department of Health official Chuang Shuk-kwan said at the daily virus briefing. The city also recorded two imported cases.

Iran Cases Fall for Fifth Day (6:14 pm HK)

The number of daily new cases in Iran fell for a fifth day to 7,723, the lowest since March 25. The country also recorded 200 fatalities overnight, the lowest in five weeks, taking the total death toll from the virus to 76,633 with over 2.7 million infections.

Bank Staff Dying in India (5:45 pm HK)

Indian banks have lost more than a thousand employees and many more are infected, S. Nagarajan, the general secretary of the All India Bank Officers’ Association, said on Saturday.

With more than 24 million people sickened in India and over 266,200 dead, most Indian states are in a lockdown with strict stay-at-home orders. But the banking sector is slotted as an essential service and is partially exempt from the lockdown orders.

Lenders are allowed in some cases to call as much as 50% of their workforce into branches to avoid any disruption in banking services.

Vietnam Sees First Death in 2021 (5:40 pm HK)

Vietnam reported its first death from Covid-19 this year on Saturday. An 89-year-old woman died after being treated for pneumonia caused by the virus at a Hanoi hospital, according to the health ministry. It was the nation’s first reported virus death since September, the ministry’s news website Suc Khoe Doi Song said.

The country confirmed 823 new domestic virus cases since April 27, taking the total number of local virus cases during the pandemic to 3,854, with 36 deaths.

Army Sent to Help Test English Town (5:02 pm HK)

Soldiers will be sent to the English town of Bolton to hand out tests on the street, according to The Times. The town’s infection rate has more than doubled in a week, with cases reaching 193 per 100,000 in the seven days to May 9, government data show.

Singapore Reports More Local Cases (4:50 pm HK)

Singapore reported 19 new local virus cases on Saturday and 12 imported infections.

Checking in to a hotel room in Singapore, starting Sunday, could also mean agreeing to random checks from staff to ensure only two guests are in the room, a step one hotel in the Marina Bay area is asking customers to agree to.

People who breach the safety measures may be fined as much as S$10,000 ($7,506) or jailed for as long as six months, or both, according to the document given to staycationers at check-in.

Moscow Cancels Popular Race (4:36 pm HK)

Cases in Moscow remained above 3,000 for a second day on Saturday, after jumping to the highest level since January on Friday. While President Vladimir Putin oversaw his annual Victory Day parade on Red Square last weekend, a popular running race through the Russian capital scheduled for this Sunday was canceled because of the epidemiological situation.

Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said the virus situation remains tense and “the numbers don’t make us happy,” state news service Tass reported on Friday.

Germany’s Infection Rate Falls Further (4:16 pm HK)

Infections in Germany dropped to 87.3 per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the lowest level since mid-March, according to the RKI public-health institute. The country’s lockdown law allows curbs to be loosened if the incidence rate falls below 100 for five consecutive working days.

More than 30 million citizens, or 36.5% of the population, have received at least a first shot of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 9 million are fully inoculated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a Twitter post.

Czech Cases Slow (3:39 pm HK)

Infections in the Czech Republic slipped further. The country recorded 1,050 new daily Covid cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, fewer than the 1,218 in the previous 24 hours and less than half the daily level seen at the start of May.

India Infections Trend Downward (1:50 pm HK)

India reported 326,098 new infections Saturday, keeping with a downward trend the past week after hitting an all-time high of more than 414,000 cases earlier this month, stirring hope the virus curve may have peaked in the Asian nation.

India’s total infection tally has now crossed 24 million while Covid-related deaths have exceeded 266,200, according to latest data from India’s health ministry. More than 180 million Covid vaccines have been administered in in the country so far, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Taiwan Tightens Curbs (11 am HK)

Authorities in Taiwan encouraged people to stay at home this weekend as a record 180 new local cases were reported on Saturday. Indoor family and social gatherings in Taipei will be limited to five people, while outdoor ones will be restricted to 10, they said.

The alert level for Taipei and New Taipei city will be raised until May 28, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said in a briefing on Saturday. Schools and offices will remain open.

Rakuten CEO Warns Against Olympics (9:22 am HK)

Holding the Olympics as planned in Tokyo this summer would be like a “suicide mission” because Japan has been so late in vaccinating its population, Hiroshi Mikitani, the chief executive of Japanese online retailer Rakuten Group Inc. said in an interview with broadcaster CNN.

Lawmakers Urge Donations to Colombia (12:36 pm NY) Democratic lawmakers urged the Biden administration to immediately make available tens of millions of surplus vaccine doses to Colombia and to Latin America more broadly. The request came in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken focused on a call to end US weapons sales to the Colombian police. "Colombia is undergoing its third and most deadly surge of Covid-19. We can make a genuine difference in restoring health, security, confidence, and hope among the Colombian people," the lawmakers wrote. 