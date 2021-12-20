Europe braces for more Covid-19 travel restrictions as US holds off

Europe’s biggest countries are weighing more curbs to fight a surge in Covid-19 infections, while President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said the prospect of further lockdowns in the US are unlikely even as the omicron variant has now reached almost every state.

From a new lockdown in the Netherlands to travel restrictions targeted by several countries at the UK, Europe faces a critical week of decisions that could disrupt the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In the US, Biden is planning to warn the nation on Tuesday of the perils of remaining unvaccinated.

The spread of the highly-transmissible omicron strain risks slamming populations already weary of restrictions. It also comes at a time some countries, like Germany and Austria, were just getting their latest waves under control.

European nations have taken a varied approach to counter the winter Covid wave, but most have emphasized the importance of accelerating vaccination and booster campaigns. Much of their efforts are focused on not repeating the experience of the UK, where total Covid infections rose by about 50% in a week to touch a record 93,000 on Friday.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio called on the federal government to step up supplies of tests and treatments to the city amid a spike in infections. New York state broke a record for new infections for a third straight day.

Debate continues to rage over whether the omicron variant produces milder illness than previous strains.

Here are the steps countries have taken or are discussing:

The US

An effective shutdown of the U.S. is probably unnecessary as Covid surges again, though hospitals will be tested by the expected rush of omicron cases, according to Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

With colder weather and holiday travel and gatherings, stresses on the medical system will be particularly acute in regions of the country with low levels of vaccination, Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union.” He urged the public to get vaccines and boosters, noting that about 50 million people are eligible to get shots and haven’t.

In his address to the people on Tuesday, President Biden will announce new steps to help communities in need of assistance, while also issuing a stark warning of what the winter will look like for Americans that choose to remain unvaccinated, according to a White House official.

The UK

Health Minister Sajid Javid Sunday declined to rule out pre-Christmas restrictions but said any new measures would have to be voted on by parliament. That would require members to be recalled during the holiday recess. Prime Minister Boris Johnson would likely face further rebellion within his ranks after 100 of his Conservative allies voted last week against much milder measures than the tougher curbs now being considered.

UK advisers have told the government that new measures are needed within days to protect the health care system.

A key minister, Lord David Frost, quit over the weekend, and warned Johnson in his resignation letter “not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”

“There are no guarantees in this pandemic,” Javid said when asked whether he would rule out a so-called circuit-breaker lockdown. “At this point, we just have to keep everything under review.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Saturday declared a “major incident” due to a rapid spread of the omicron variant across the the city, giving him more powers to fight the virus and seek government support. With so many people now staying home, the country has entered what some call a “stealth lockdown” that’s left retail, hospitality and travel reeling.

The Netherlands

The Dutch already made their move: the nation returned to a strict lockdown on Sunday. That means schools and non-essential shops are closed, and fewer visitors will be allowed in households. The steps come as the government said the rise of omicron will likely overburden its health care system in January. The new restrictions will remain in place until at least Jan. 14.

Germany

That’s a scenario Germany is trying to avoid, as its health care system continues to struggle with a virus wave that peaked in late November. Hospital demand isn’t expected to subside much for a month or more. The country joined Cyprus and France in imposing stricter rules for travelers from Britain, who’ll have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival, upending holiday plans. France temporarily banned entry for many Britons last week, and Cyprus will require visitors from the U.K. ages 12 or above, regardless of vaccination status, to self-isolate. Germany’s new government is also mulling a vaccine mandate.

France

As well as imposing a ban on U.K. arrivals, France is curbing outdoor revelry on New Year’s Eve to try to limit the spread and protect its hospitals. The government is also turning up the pressure on people to get vaccinated, and from January only immunized people will be able to get a “health pass” that gives access to bars, restaurants, medical facilities and cultural venues.

Spain

Spain will convene an online emergency meeting on Wednesday to analyze the evolution of the pandemic and discuss adopting new measures. Some regions are already requiring proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and bars, but have refrained from more aggressive steps that could put a drag on an economy heavily reliant on services and tourism.

Italy

On Thursday, Italy’s government will also hold an emergency meeting and may look at options such as requiring masks outdoors, shortening the validity of vaccine certificates, and possibly requiring inoculated people as well as the unvaccinated to take Covid tests to access large events, according to people familiar with the matter.

Switzerland

A vaccine laggard, with less than 68% fully inoculated, Switzerland will exclude the unvaccinated from large parts of public life, such as restaurants, museums and gyms. The Swiss government also reintroduced a work-from-home requirement. The measures are in place until Jan. 24.

Ireland

Also starting this week, Ireland will require bars, restaurants, cinemas and sport venues to shut down by 8 p.m. Omicron is already the dominant strain in the country, with public health advisers saying it makes up more than half of new cases.

Austria

Austria was in lockdown when omicron hit, after a low vaccine rate fed a surge in delta cases that swamped the country’s health care system. The general lockdown was lifted earlier this month in time for the holidays. The unvaccinated have also been offered a respite, but after the New Year will once again only be allowed to leave their homes to go to work, do essential shopping, or exercise. The country also mandated vaccines from February. Austria’s daily cases have fallen more than 75% from their peak, and vaccinations have advanced steadily in the past month.

Poland

The Polish government has ordered schools to switch to remote learning through Jan. 9, and tightened capacity limits in public spaces such as restaurants, hotels and cinemas. Limits were reduced to 30% of capacity from 50% previously. The government closed discos and nightclubs as of Dec. 15. The health ministry is also planning to make vaccines mandatory for medical staff, uniformed services and teachers as of March 1. Deaths from Covid in the nation of 38 million people have been running at more than 500 a day.

