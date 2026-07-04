Flights, hotels, visas and more: 8 things to check before booking your next trip to avoid overspending

Travel has become more accessible than ever, but it has also become more complex. With hundreds of airlines, hotels, booking platforms, and pricing variations available online, travellers who don't compare options carefully often end up paying significantly more than necessary. A well-planned itinerary can help travellers avoid unnecessary costs while ensuring a seamless and elevated experience. Before confirming any trip, here are a few critical factors travellers should evaluate.

Things to check before booking your next trip to avoid overspending. (Unsplash)

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1. Comparing prices

Bernard Corraya, General Manager (India), Wego, recommends comparing prices across multiple providers rather than relying on a single website. Fares and hotel rates can vary substantially depending on the booking channel, timing and available promotions.

2. Understand the true cost of travel

Karthik Venkataraman, CPRO, VeTravel, Vernost, said, “Understand the true cost of travel beyond airfare and accommodation. Hidden expenses such as visa fees, local transportation, travel insurance, city taxes and currency conversion charges can significantly impact the overall budget.

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Understand the true cost of travel beyond airfare and accommodation.

3. Flexibility

{{^usCountry}} Be flexible with travel dates. Even shifting departure or return dates by a day or two can unlock considerably lower prices. According to Karthik, check destination seasonality. Travelling during shoulder seasons often provides access to better rates, fewer crowds and enhanced experiences without compromising on quality. 4. Check reviews {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Be flexible with travel dates. Even shifting departure or return dates by a day or two can unlock considerably lower prices. According to Karthik, check destination seasonality. Travelling during shoulder seasons often provides access to better rates, fewer crowds and enhanced experiences without compromising on quality. 4. Check reviews {{/usCountry}}

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Bernard Corraya suggests a review of the total cost rather than just the advertised fare. Additional baggage fees, seat selection charges, taxes and payment processing fees can significantly alter the final price. Also, review cancellation and modification policies carefully.

5. Check for alternatives and routes

Bernard recommends considering alternative airports and nearby destinations. Expanding search parameters often reveals more cost-effective travel options. Karthik advises evaluating flight routing and baggage allowances. Lower fares can sometimes lead to higher overall costs through layovers, baggage fees or inconvenient schedules.

6. Monitor price trends

“Monitor pricing trends before booking,” said Bernard. Airfares and hotel rates fluctuate based on demand, seasonality and inventory availability, making timing an important factor in securing better deals.

7. Evaluate facilities

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Evaluate accommodation options beyond headline room rates. Complimentary breakfast, airport transfers, free cancellation, lounge access or bundled offers can provide better overall value.

Expanding search parameters often reveals more cost-effective travel options.

8. Align your bookings

Bernard advises ensuring that booking terms align with your travel needs. Flexible cancellation policies and reliable customer support can prevent costly disruptions later.

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Karthik said, “As travel becomes increasingly experience-driven, informed decision-making remains the most effective way to save money without compromising comfort, convenience or quality. A few extra checks before booking can often translate into thousands saved and a significantly more rewarding travel experience.”