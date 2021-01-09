French ski resorts' reopening hinges on Covid situation by Jan. 20 - minister
The French government will only permit ski resorts to reopen lifts if the Covid-19 situation by January 20 allows for this, a minister said on Friday.
"The government's decision on January 20 must by guided only by the situation of the epidemic," French junior tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on BFM television.
Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that restaurants in France would remain shuttered until at least mid-February and ski resorts might not open before the February holiday because the coronavirus was still spreading too fast and hospitals remained under severe pressure.
The chairman and chief executive of French ski resorts operator Companie des Alpes told BFM Business radio earlier on Friday that reopening ski resorts in February was a "life and death issue for some (sector) players".
"If we cannot open in February, we must face reality, the season is over," Dominique Marcel told BFM business.
The French February school holidays start on Feb.6 in some regions.
The coronavirus has claimed 66,841 lives in France, the seventh-highest death toll in the world.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What quarantine is like at the 'Most magical place on Earth'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why frequent travellers 7% happier than those who don't at all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French ski resorts' reopening hinges on Covid situation by Jan. 20 - minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai sees 2020 airport passenger numbers slump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourists play with snow, dance, enjoy themselves at J-K's Dehra ki Gali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new Covid-19 strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to resume international travel from March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s why Amsterdam wants to restrict tourists from its marijuana shops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus: UK imposes mandatory Covid-19 tests for international travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Majority people want suspension of flights from countries with new virus strain: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourists trickle back to Havana despite tough Covid-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK imposes mandatory Covid tests on all incoming travellers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International travellers will have to show negative Covid-19 test before boarding flight to Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic drives down Tunisia’s tourism revenue by 65%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox