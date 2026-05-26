From the Himalayas to Mount Kilimanjaro: 5 international treks that will completely change the way you travel

Trekking is one of the most loved adventure experiences, often changing the way people see the world. It introduces travellers to slow travel, breathtaking landscapes and deeply transformative experiences. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shreekant Dhumale, founder of Sagarmatha Explorers, shared some of the international treks that deserve a spot in your bucket list.

5 international treks that will completely change the way you travel.(Unsplash)

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1. Everest Base Camp, Nepal

Walking toward the base of the world’s highest mountain is a beautiful journey through colourful Sherpa villages and ancient monasteries. Somewhere in the thin Himalayan air, you realise that the real challenge is not Everest base camp itself, but discovering your own inner strength. As Sir Edmund Hillary famously said: “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.”

2. Gokyo Ri - Cho La Pass - EBC

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{{^usCountry}} Once you experience the classic trail, you naturally crave a wilder, more rugged challenge over the next ridge. Shreekant Dhumale said, “This circuit takes you off the beaten path to pristine, turquoise Gokyo Lakes, through intense glacier crossings, and up the dramatic ascent of the Cho La Pass.” It is tougher and far less crowded, making it the perfect step up for a deeper, quieter connection with the mountains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once you experience the classic trail, you naturally crave a wilder, more rugged challenge over the next ridge. Shreekant Dhumale said, “This circuit takes you off the beaten path to pristine, turquoise Gokyo Lakes, through intense glacier crossings, and up the dramatic ascent of the Cho La Pass.” It is tougher and far less crowded, making it the perfect step up for a deeper, quieter connection with the mountains. {{/usCountry}}

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Somewhere in the thin Himalayan air, you realise that the real challenge is not Everest base camp itself, but discovering your own inner strength. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Annapurna Base Camp, Nepal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Annapurna Base Camp, Nepal {{/usCountry}}

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However, if you want that same unmistakable Himalayan magic but worry about tackling extreme altitudes right away, you can shift your gaze toward this perfect regional starting point. According to Shreekant Dhumale, here, you walk through lush green forests and traditional villages before stepping into a massive sanctuary surrounded by snow-capped walls of ice. It beautifully prepares your lungs and legs for the grander scales of Everest.

4. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Once the thin air of Nepal teaches you how to pace your breathing, you can take that hard-earned altitude experience across continents to stand on the "Roof of Africa." Kilimanjaro requires absolutely no technical climbing, making it purely a test of steady walking and determination. Moving from tropical rainforest to arctic glaciers, it proves that the endurance you built in the Himalayas can help you achieve extraordinary goals anywhere.

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Kilimanjaro requires absolutely no technical climbing, making it purely a test of steady walking and determination. (Unsplash)

5. Machu Picchu (The Inca Trail), Peru

After proving your physical endurance in Africa, you can transition from raw altitude to a journey where geography meets ancient history. Trading arctic glaciers for dramatic Andean cloud forests, you will walk on stone pathways laid down by an empire centuries ago, ultimately stepping through the famous Sun Gate to view the Lost City of the Incas right at sunrise.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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