Golden Globes 2026: Inside 8.3 crore gift bag with luxury travel experiences and stays at private villas, yachts...

The 2026 Golden Globes gift bag is all about going big on experiences, with ultra-luxurious travel taking centre stage. Curated by Robb Report and reserved exclusively for winners and presenters at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, this year’s lineup features almost twice as many travel getaways as last year. 2026 Golden Globes gift bag offers $1M of luxurious travel and exclusive experiences. (Instagram)

From private beachfront villas and luxury yacht charters to once-in-a-lifetime stays, the overall value of the gift bag is estimated at nearly $1 million (roughly ₹8.3 crore), according to Forbes, making it the most lavish and wide-ranging edition yet.

Travel experiences inside 2026 Golden Globes gift bag

Maldives indulgence: Multiple ultra-luxury stays, including a two-night experience at The Muraka, the world’s first undersea residence at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, followed by an ocean pavilion stay.

Private villas worldwide: Exclusive multi-night stays in beachfront villas across Turks and Caicos, Jamaica, Mexico, Bali, Koh Samui, Bangkok, Singapore, and the Maldives.

Yacht adventure: A five-day luxury yacht charter aboard Celestia Phinisi through Indonesia’s Coral Triangle, offered to all participants.

A five-day luxury yacht charter aboard Celestia Phinisi through Indonesia’s Coral Triangle, offered to all participants. New Zealand escape: A rare six-night journey across three high-end lodges, Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret, available to just one recipient.

A rare six-night journey across three high-end lodges, Flockhill, ROKI, and Minaret, available to just one recipient. European alpine retreat: A wellness-focused stay at Naturhotel Forsthofgut in Austria.

A wellness-focused stay at Naturhotel Forsthofgut in Austria. Ritz-Carlton-level luxury: Serene stays at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Bali, and other Waldorf Astoria and Conrad flagship properties worldwide.

What’s included beyond travel

Beyond hospitality, the travel experiences extend to curated lifestyle adventures, including access to elite automotive events like Robb Report’s Car of the Year and Concours Club Test Drive in Florida, as well as behind-the-scenes access at a 2026 World Endurance Championship race, complete with private aviation incentives.

While travel is clearly the star of the 2026 gift bag, the collection also includes a curated mix of beauty, wellness, and rare indulgences, from luxury skincare and private gym experiences to ultra-rare French wines and exclusive global wine events, rounding out a package that celebrates excess, exclusivity, and unforgettable experiences over traditional swag.