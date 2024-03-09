 Himachal Pradesh Tourism launches Vande Bharat bus from Palampur to Amb | Travel - Hindustan Times
Himachal Pradesh Tourism launches Vande Bharat bus from Palampur to Amb, discounts for soldiers and journalists

Himachal Pradesh Tourism launches Vande Bharat bus from Palampur to Amb, discounts for soldiers and journalists

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Shimla (himachal Pradesh) [india]
Mar 09, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Vande Bharat bus from Palampur to Amb in Una district via Nagrota and Kangra, aims to cater to tourists arriving via the Vande Bharat train to Kangra district

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Tourism Development Board, RS Bali, launched the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Vande Bharat Bus Service, scheduled for flag-off on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Tourism launches Vande Bharat bus from Palampur to Amb, announces discounts for soldiers and journalists (File Photo by Unsplash)
Himachal Pradesh Tourism launches Vande Bharat bus from Palampur to Amb, announces discounts for soldiers and journalists

The inaugural service, starting from Palampur and terminating at Amb in the Una district via Nagrota and Kangra, aims to cater to tourists arriving via the Vande Bharat train to the Kangra district. Departing from Palampur at 8:00 am, the Vande Bharat bus will offer a comfortable journey for tourists, departing from Amb to Kangra and back to Palampur by 11:30 am.

In addition to this, in a gesture of appreciation towards soldiers, all current and ex-servicemen from the state will be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on their stays in state tourism hotels for eight months, and a 30 per cent discount for the remaining four months, March, April, May, and June. Furthermore, soldiers will avail a 30 per cent discount on food expenses.

Thirdly, registered journalists across the state will also receive a 50 per cent discount on accommodation in state tourism hotels for eight months and a 30 per cent discount for the remaining four months, March, April, May, and June. Additionally, registered journalists will benefit from a 30 per cent discount on food.

Bali emphasized that these announcements are poised to benefit numerous tourists, citizens, soldiers, and registered journalists in Himachal Pradesh. He expressed gratitude towards the Chief Minister for his continuous support and guidance in the government's endeavours towards public welfare.

The three major initiatives were announced during a press conference held on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Along with Bali, MD Rajiv Sharma, Block Congress President Man Singh, Vice President Pratap Riad, General Secretary Arun Katoch, and other dignitaries were present during the press conference.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
