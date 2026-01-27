Inside Europe's iconic luxury train that takes you back in time with vintage carriages: Here's what it costs per person

From polished marquetry to the clinking of crystal in the 'Bar Car', the train is more than a mode of transport — it is a rolling time capsule. Primary cities and stops served by the train include Paris, Amsterdam, Venice, Vienna, Istanbul and many more.

In an era of high-speed rail and budget airlines, one historic locomotive continues to prove that the journey is far more important than the destination. The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) remains the gold standard for luxury travel, offering a window into the 'Golden Age' of the 1920s. Also read | Step inside the royal Palace on Wheels train featuring deluxe cabins, presidential suite costing ₹2.87 lakh per night

Inside, the train is a symphony of art deco elegance. The historic cabins feature rich wood panelling, plush banquettes that transform into cosy bunk beds, and original washbasins tucked behind mahogany doors. For those seeking modern indulgence, the newer suites and grand suites offer marble en-suite bathrooms and private lounge areas.

As per details shared by Belmond.com, the experience begins the moment you step onto the platform. Guests are greeted by white-gloved stewards in blue-and-gold uniforms, ready to escort them into meticulously restored 1920s and 30s carriages.

The social hub of the train is 'Bar Car 3674’. Here, a resident pianist plays classic jazz on a piano while bartenders craft signature cocktails. The revelry often lasts until the early hours, fueled by the train's famous 'midnight brunch', which features lobster rolls and truffle club sandwiches for those not yet ready to retire to their cabins.

Gastronomy is the heart of the train that features three beautifully unique dining cars where chef Jean Imbert serves seasonal menus that change with the passing landscape.

What it costs Luxury of this calibre comes with a significant price tag. As per Belmond.com, for the upcoming season, prices vary based on the route, cabin type, and time of year:

⦿ Twin cabins with convertible sleeping berths start from £3,885 per person (approximately ₹4,87,300) for departures in 2026, and from €4,510 per person (approximately ₹4,90,990) for departures in 2027.

⦿ Suites with private marble en-suite bathroom, mosaic floor, and lounge area begin from £7,985 per person (approximately ₹10,01,557) for departures in 2026, and from €10,500 per person (approximately ₹11,43,040) for departures in 2027.

⦿ Grand suites with spacious marble en-suites, plush lounging area and 24-hour butler service, start from £11,180 per person (approximately ₹14,02,306) for departures in 2026, and from €14,070 per person (approximately ₹15,31,772) for departures in 2027.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.