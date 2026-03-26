Inside the Qinghai–Tibet train that takes you to the roof of the world, 5072 metres above sea level. Tickets cost…
Travelling 2,000 km across the Tibetan plateau, the Qinghai-Tibet train offers stunning vistas, lakes, and mountains. Know the cost and other details.
There are a few trains in the world that not only offer breathtaking views to their passengers but are also engineering marvels. One of them is the Qinghai-Tibet train, which departs from Xining in central China and arrives in Lhasa in Tibet.
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Known by different names – the Sky Train, Lhasa Express, Rocket to the rooftop of the world, and World's highest railway – the train climbs to an elevation of a whopping 5,702 metres. It covers almost 2,000 kms during its journey across the Tibetan plateau.
A train to the top of the world
When one travels on the Qinghai to Tibet train, which commenced in 1958 and was completed in 2006, they get a chance to experience the thrilling adventure of travelling to high altitudes on a train and to watch stunningly beautiful scenery, including vast grasslands, crystal-clear alpine lakes, deep gorges, snow-capped mountains, and much more. Additionally, along the way, it's common to see wild yaks, Tibetan antelope, and more flora and fauna across the plateau.
At its highest point, the train reaches 5,072 metres above sea level. According to an Instagram post shared by Odd Trips on March 12, it is the world's highest railway. The carriages include oxygen supply systems to help passengers adjust to the altitude. Moreover, engineers had to develop entirely new construction methods to build the track on the permafrost. After crossing the plateau, the train arrives in Lhasa, the historic heart of Tibet.
Lhasa, known for its majestic vistas, towering mountains hidden in clouds, emerald lakes, and ancient, solemn temples, is 3,700 km from Beijing and 284 km from Thimphu, Bhutan. Even with the train, Lhasa is still one of the most out-of-the-way places to get to. Therefore, making this journey even more beautiful.
According to Luxury Trains, the journey also takes you to the world's highest passenger railroad at Tanggula Pass, at 5,072 metres, and to the world's highest railroad tunnel at Fenghuoshan, at 4,905 metres.
Price and other details
There are three types of coaches on the Qinghai–Tibet Railway: the first class soft-berth sleeper, the second class soft-berth sleeper, and soft seat coaches. As for the facilities available on board, passengers are equipped with air conditioning, a supercharging system, an oxygen supply, an altitude display, and other advanced facilities.
The journey lasts approximately 20 hours, and the ticket price starts at USD 35 (approximately ₹3,292) and goes up to USD 123 (approximately ₹11,568), depending on your coach and seat choice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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