Inside the Qinghai–Tibet train that takes you to the roof of the world, 5072 metres above sea level. Tickets cost…

When one travels on the Qinghai to Tibet train, which commenced in 1958 and was completed in 2006, they get a chance to experience the thrilling adventure of travelling to high altitudes on a train and to watch stunningly beautiful scenery, including vast grasslands, crystal-clear alpine lakes, deep gorges, snow-capped mountains, and much more. Additionally, along the way, it's common to see wild yaks, Tibetan antelope, and more flora and fauna across the plateau.

Known by different names – the Sky Train, Lhasa Express, Rocket to the rooftop of the world, and World's highest railway – the train climbs to an elevation of a whopping 5,702 metres. It covers almost 2,000 kms during its journey across the Tibetan plateau.

There are a few trains in the world that not only offer breathtaking views to their passengers but are also engineering marvels. One of them is the Qinghai- Tibet train, which departs from Xining in central China and arrives in Lhasa in Tibet.

At its highest point, the train reaches 5,072 metres above sea level. According to an Instagram post shared by Odd Trips on March 12, it is the world's highest railway. The carriages include oxygen supply systems to help passengers adjust to the altitude. Moreover, engineers had to develop entirely new construction methods to build the track on the permafrost. After crossing the plateau, the train arrives in Lhasa, the historic heart of Tibet.

Lhasa, known for its majestic vistas, towering mountains hidden in clouds, emerald lakes, and ancient, solemn temples, is 3,700 km from Beijing and 284 km from Thimphu, Bhutan. Even with the train, Lhasa is still one of the most out-of-the-way places to get to. Therefore, making this journey even more beautiful.

According to Luxury Trains, the journey also takes you to the world's highest passenger railroad at Tanggula Pass, at 5,072 metres, and to the world's highest railroad tunnel at Fenghuoshan, at 4,905 metres.

Price and other details There are three types of coaches on the Qinghai–Tibet Railway: the first class soft-berth sleeper, the second class soft-berth sleeper, and soft seat coaches. As for the facilities available on board, passengers are equipped with air conditioning, a supercharging system, an oxygen supply, an altitude display, and other advanced facilities.

The journey lasts approximately 20 hours, and the ticket price starts at USD 35 (approximately ₹3,292) and goes up to USD 123 (approximately ₹11,568), depending on your coach and seat choice.