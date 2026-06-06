I've tried almost 20 suitcases, and found these premium luggage brands worth your money in India
Premium luggage combines durability, smart organisation, quality wheels, secure locks, and lightweight construction for smoother and stress-free travel.
After trying and testing more than 15 suitcases across multiple brands, I have realised that premium luggage is still a relatively new concept in India. A few brands have already laid the groundwork, but travellers are adopting the idea far more slowly than expected. Most of us still focus on the lowest prices and the biggest discounts, often overlooking the value of long-term quality.
What many people fail to consider is that a well-made suitcase can make travel noticeably easier. Instead of replacing luggage every few years, imagine investing in something built to last for a decade. The upfront cost may be higher, but the experience is entirely different.
Brands like Mokobara and Eume have taken a modern approach, offering luggage that combines premium construction with colours and designs that feel fresh and contemporary. Their suitcases are not just practical but genuinely enjoyable to pack and travel with.
At the same time, brands such as Victorinox and Swiss Military are priced higher, but the quality often justifies the investment. Having used their luggage extensively, I was impressed by how well the shells resisted scratches and how smoothly every component performed. The wheels, handles, zippers, and locks all felt dependable even after repeated use.
Newer players are also entering the space with a similar philosophy. Rare, with its Tony Collection, is bringing a strong design-focused perspective, while Acer has introduced luggage made using recycled PET bottles, showing that sustainability is becoming part of the conversation as well.Read More
India's luggage market is changing. Homegrown brands are increasingly creating products that can compete with, and in some cases outperform, established international names. The focus is shifting from simply buying a suitcase to investing in a travel companion that can withstand years of use.{{/usCountry}}
India's luggage market is changing. Homegrown brands are increasingly creating products that can compete with, and in some cases outperform, established international names. The focus is shifting from simply buying a suitcase to investing in a travel companion that can withstand years of use.{{/usCountry}}
Before getting to my top picks, there is one important question worth asking;
What exactly should you look for in premium luggage?
1. Durable Outer Shell{{/usCountry}}
Before getting to my top picks, there is one important question worth asking;
What exactly should you look for in premium luggage?
1. Durable Outer Shell{{/usCountry}}
A premium suitcase should be made from high-quality materials such as polycarbonate, aluminium, or advanced recycled composites. These materials resist impacts, scratches, and rough handling during travel.
2. Smooth Rolling Wheels{{/usCountry}}
A premium suitcase should be made from high-quality materials such as polycarbonate, aluminium, or advanced recycled composites. These materials resist impacts, scratches, and rough handling during travel.
2. Smooth Rolling Wheels{{/usCountry}}
Look for 360-degree spinner wheels that glide effortlessly across different surfaces. Quality wheels reduce strain on your arms and make moving through crowded spaces much easier.
3. Lightweight Construction{{/usCountry}}
Look for 360-degree spinner wheels that glide effortlessly across different surfaces. Quality wheels reduce strain on your arms and make moving through crowded spaces much easier.
3. Lightweight Construction{{/usCountry}}
A lighter suitcase allows you to pack more while staying within airline weight limits. Strong yet lightweight materials offer the best balance between durability and practicality.
4. Smart Interior Organisation
Multiple compartments, compression straps, laptop sections, and zippered pockets help keep belongings organised and accessible throughout your trip.
5. Reliable Security Features
Premium luggage should include sturdy zippers, reinforced closures, and TSA-approved locks to provide added protection for valuables during transit.
1.
Rare Tony Medium Size Dark Grey Hard Trolley Bag Polycarbona...
Premium luggage is not about spending more for the sake of a label. It is about investing in durability, functionality, and a better travel experience. As Indian travellers become more discerning, quality is finally getting the attention it deserves. The right suitcase should serve you reliably for years, making every trip smoother from start to finish.
2.
Acer Brisbane luggage
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