I've tried almost 20 suitcases, and found these premium luggage brands worth your money in India

After trying and testing more than 15 suitcases across multiple brands, I have realised that premium luggage is still a relatively new concept in India. A few brands have already laid the groundwork, but travellers are adopting the idea far more slowly than expected. Most of us still focus on the lowest prices and the biggest discounts, often overlooking the value of long-term quality.

A premium suitcase does more than carry belongings. It makes every trip easier, safer, organised, and comfortable.(canva.com)

What many people fail to consider is that a well-made suitcase can make travel noticeably easier. Instead of replacing luggage every few years, imagine investing in something built to last for a decade. The upfront cost may be higher, but the experience is entirely different.

Brands like Mokobara and Eume have taken a modern approach, offering luggage that combines premium construction with colours and designs that feel fresh and contemporary. Their suitcases are not just practical but genuinely enjoyable to pack and travel with.

At the same time, brands such as Victorinox and Swiss Military are priced higher, but the quality often justifies the investment. Having used their luggage extensively, I was impressed by how well the shells resisted scratches and how smoothly every component performed. The wheels, handles, zippers, and locks all felt dependable even after repeated use.

Newer players are also entering the space with a similar philosophy. Rare, with its Tony Collection, is bringing a strong design-focused perspective, while Acer has introduced luggage made using recycled PET bottles, showing that sustainability is becoming part of the conversation as well.

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{{^usCountry}} India's luggage market is changing. Homegrown brands are increasingly creating products that can compete with, and in some cases outperform, established international names. The focus is shifting from simply buying a suitcase to investing in a travel companion that can withstand years of use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India's luggage market is changing. Homegrown brands are increasingly creating products that can compete with, and in some cases outperform, established international names. The focus is shifting from simply buying a suitcase to investing in a travel companion that can withstand years of use. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before getting to my top picks, there is one important question worth asking; What exactly should you look for in premium luggage? 1. Durable Outer Shell {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before getting to my top picks, there is one important question worth asking; What exactly should you look for in premium luggage? 1. Durable Outer Shell {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A premium suitcase should be made from high-quality materials such as polycarbonate, aluminium, or advanced recycled composites. These materials resist impacts, scratches, and rough handling during travel. 2. Smooth Rolling Wheels {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A premium suitcase should be made from high-quality materials such as polycarbonate, aluminium, or advanced recycled composites. These materials resist impacts, scratches, and rough handling during travel. 2. Smooth Rolling Wheels {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Look for 360-degree spinner wheels that glide effortlessly across different surfaces. Quality wheels reduce strain on your arms and make moving through crowded spaces much easier. 3. Lightweight Construction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Look for 360-degree spinner wheels that glide effortlessly across different surfaces. Quality wheels reduce strain on your arms and make moving through crowded spaces much easier. 3. Lightweight Construction {{/usCountry}}

A lighter suitcase allows you to pack more while staying within airline weight limits. Strong yet lightweight materials offer the best balance between durability and practicality.

4. Smart Interior Organisation

Multiple compartments, compression straps, laptop sections, and zippered pockets help keep belongings organised and accessible throughout your trip.

5. Reliable Security Features

Premium luggage should include sturdy zippers, reinforced closures, and TSA-approved locks to provide added protection for valuables during transit.

1.

Rare Tony Medium Size Dark Grey Hard Trolley Bag Polycarbona...

Premium luggage is not about spending more for the sake of a label. It is about investing in durability, functionality, and a better travel experience. As Indian travellers become more discerning, quality is finally getting the attention it deserves. The right suitcase should serve you reliably for years, making every trip smoother from start to finish.

2.

Acer Brisbane luggage

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neha Ravi Khandelwal ...Read More Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on. Career journey and experience Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups. To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism. Subject expertise With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions. In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience. Education and professional background Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read Less

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