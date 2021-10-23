Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam receives season's first snowfall
Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam receives season's first snowfall

  • The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.
Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning.(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 05:48 PM IST
ANI |

Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning.

The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.

The Mughal Road of the Shopian district in the union territory has been closed due to heavy snowfall in the Peer ki Gali area.

The minimum temperatures have also dropped throughout the valley.

Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celsius as its minimum temperature, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius and minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 23. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
