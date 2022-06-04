Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Japan mulls over resuming tourism discount as Covid-19 cases ease

A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand given that Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.
Updated on Jun 04, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Tokyo

Japan's government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.

A revived "Go To Travel" campaign would likely serve as a core measure to stimulate consumer demand, the business daily reported, without citing sources. Japan is set to ease border controls to let foreign tourists in from July 10 as coronavirus infections ease.

The government will decide on the campaign soon, the Nikkei said, without specifying time.

Officials at the Japan Tourism Agency could not immediately be reached for comment outside business hours.

The campaign, rolled out in July 2020 just as Covid was gaining strength, subsidised half of the travel expense, up to 20,000 yen ($150) a night, for each traveller.

The programme helped boost tourism but was shelved five months later as the pandemic surged. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
