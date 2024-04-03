 Kerala: Beach tourism activities banned in Kannur due to rough seas | Travel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kerala: Beach tourism activities banned in Kannur due to rough seas

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kannur (kerala) [india]
Apr 03, 2024 05:50 PM IST

In the wake of the rough seas, Kerala's Kannur has temporarily banned beach tourism activities at various tourist centres in the district.

Due to the rough seas in many coastal areas, beach tourism activities have been halted in Kerala's Kannur.

Kerala: Beach tourism activities banned in Kannur due to rough seas (File Photo by Twitter/surajkrishna4u)
Kerala: Beach tourism activities banned in Kannur due to rough seas (File Photo by Twitter/surajkrishna4u)

In the wake of the rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority has instructed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban beach tourism activities at various tourist centres in the district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Muzhapilangad floating bridge has been dismantled as per precautionary measures by DPTC and also asked locals to be alerted to be careful if visiting coastal areas.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), has found that as a result of the low-pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean, very high waves - which reached 11 meters at some places - were created and reached the Kerala coast.

The rough sea causes coastal erosion and high tides and surges in the water level also get experienced.

Strong waves and rough seas wreaked havoc in several coastal parts of Kerala on Sunday flooding houses and roads and damaging boats and fishing equipment.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Kerala: Beach tourism activities banned in Kannur due to rough seas
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On