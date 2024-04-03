Due to the rough seas in many coastal areas, beach tourism activities have been halted in Kerala's Kannur. Kerala: Beach tourism activities banned in Kannur due to rough seas (File Photo by Twitter/surajkrishna4u)

In the wake of the rough seas, the District Disaster Management Authority has instructed the District Tourism Promotion Council to temporarily ban beach tourism activities at various tourist centres in the district.

Muzhapilangad floating bridge has been dismantled as per precautionary measures by DPTC and also asked locals to be alerted to be careful if visiting coastal areas.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), has found that as a result of the low-pressure system moving into the Indian Ocean, very high waves - which reached 11 meters at some places - were created and reached the Kerala coast.

The rough sea causes coastal erosion and high tides and surges in the water level also get experienced.

Strong waves and rough seas wreaked havoc in several coastal parts of Kerala on Sunday flooding houses and roads and damaging boats and fishing equipment.