Let Manushi Chillar's Tuscan vacation inspire your next Italian holiday: Top places to visit

Let us delve into some must-visit places on your trip to Tuscany, Italy.

Florence

Florence, the cradle of the Renaissance, is a must-visit for art and history enthusiasts. Wander through the Uffizi Gallery, home to masterpieces by Michelangelo and Botticelli. The Duomo's stunning architecture dominates the skyline, while the Ponte Vecchio offers picturesque views over the Arno River. Florence's vibrant streets are brimming with cafes, shops, and historic treasures. You must try the pasta here as well, we hear it’s the best in the whole of Tuscany!

Bolgheri

Viale dei Cipressi, near Bolgheri in Tuscany, is a picturesque avenue lined with towering cypress trees stretching for five kilometres. This iconic road leads to the charming village of Bolgheri, offering breathtaking views and a serene atmosphere. The drive along Viale dei Cipressi is a quintessential Tuscan experience, perfect for photography and leisurely exploration.

Pisa

Pisa is world-renowned for its Leaning Tower, an architectural marvel that draws visitors from around the globe. Climb to the top for breathtaking views of the Piazza dei Miracoli. A walk along the Pisa Cathedral and the Baptistery will showcase their exquisite Romanesque design.

Siena

Siena captivates with its medieval ambience and the grandeur of Piazza del Campo, where the famous Palio horse race takes place. The Gothic Siena Cathedral, adorned with intricate marble, is a feast for the eyes. You will find yourself wandering through narrow, winding streets, discovering hidden courtyards and traditional eateries serving Tuscan delicacies.

Montalcino

Montalcino, a quaint Tuscan town, is famous for its delicious wine, Brunello di Montalcino. With its old streets and stunning views of the countryside, it's a picture-perfect destination. Explore ancient wineries, walk along the town walls, and experience the relaxed Tuscan atmosphere that makes Montalcino so special.

San Gimignano

San Gimignano is often called the "Town of Fine Towers" for its medieval skyscrapers. Each tower has a story to tell, reflecting the town's rich history. Wander its charming streets, explore the beautiful frescoes of the Collegiate Church, and enjoy a glass of local Vernaccia wine. The views are simply breathtaking.

Pienza

Pienza, often referred to as the "Ideal City," is a UNESCO World Heritage site designed by Pope Pius II. Its harmonious architecture and serene atmosphere make it a delightful destination. Stroll through the charming streets, we say visit the exquisite Pienza Cathedral and savour the renowned pecorino cheese.

Chianti

The Chianti region, synonymous with world-class wine, is a paradise for oenophiles. Rolling vineyards and olive groves create a picturesque landscape. Tour vineyards and taste the robust Chianti Classico wines. The charming villages like Greve and Radda are a must-visit, where rustic charm meets culinary excellence, and immerse yourself in the region's winemaking heritage.

Elba Island

Elba Island, part of the Tuscan Archipelago, is a haven of natural beauty. Its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and rugged landscapes offer a perfect retreat.