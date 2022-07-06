Manushi Chhillar’s England muse is a century old property. Pics inside

Manushi Chhillar is on a spree of exploring England. The actor recently flew to England for her vacation and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures from her vacay diaries. From vising the countryside to exploring the stunning towns to visiting age-old properties. Manushi might be a city girl but she equally loves countryside. Manushi loves to travel and she is leaving no place in England unexplored.

A day back, Manushi shared a set of pictures of herself featuring her ventures in Marlow. Marlow is a town and a civil parish in the Unitary Authority of Buckinghamshire, England. Manushi visited the small town and explored it throughout. One of the pictures from her vacay diaries feature her selfie with the stunning view of a lake and lush greenery in the backdrop. Manushi can be seen smiling with all her heart for the selfie. Another picture from the set featured Manushi posing happily while leaning by the railing of the lake with a stunning scenery in the backdrop.

Manushi also found an English property that seems to be around 121 years old, the last picture from the lot features the stunning house with a pathway and a lawn. “City girl but nothing can beat the charm of the countryside with fresh air, great weather and a 121 years old property,” Manushi’s caption reeks of excitement of having explored the town by herself.

Manushi’s vacay fashion is also note-worthy. Manushi, for the day out in the streets of Marlow, picked a neon green tank cropped top with a pair of high-waisted blue denims. She layered her look for the day with a monochrome shrug around her shoulders. Manushi further accessorised her look with a pair of black leather ankle boots.

In open tresses with a middle part, Manushi opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Manushi happily explored the small town of Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

