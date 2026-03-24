Aizawl, Officials of the Tourism department, led by minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, on Tuesday held talks with representatives of Mizoram's largest denomination Presbyterian Church , to discuss collaborative strategies for handling the increasing number of tourists visiting the state, an official said. Mizoram: Tourism officials meet church leaders as tourist influx rises

The talks centred on balancing economic growth with the preservation of the state's unique social fabric amid rising tourist arrivals, he said.

During the meeting, Hmar outlined a roadmap for "responsible tourism" as the state prepares for another record-breaking year.

He revealed that Mizoram's tourism sector hit a historic high in 2025, welcoming over eight lakh visitors.

With 2026 projected to surpass these figures, Hmar emphasised that the influx requires more than just infrastructure; it requires a cultural strategy.

While welcoming the growth, Hmar emphasised the need for public education on how to host diverse groups of people to prevent potential negative influences.

"While growth is a blessing, we must be vigilant. With a diverse range of visitors entering Mizoram, we must proactively educate them on local sensitivities to prevent social friction. Since many visitors come from different faith backgrounds, it is essential to sensitise them on church etiquette and community norms," Hmar said.

Representatives from the Mizoram Synod expressed their appreciation for the significant strides being made in the tourism sector.

They stressed the importance of the state government having a concrete plan to ensure visitors enjoy their stay while respecting local community life and traditions.

The Synod leaders also highlighted that the beauty of the state and its pleasant social atmosphere, such as safety for women and disciplined traffic, are fruits of the Christian faith, which should be clearly showcased.

Mizoram's current tourism policy is built on the CAN framework-Culture, Adventure, and Nature, according to the official.

One of the primary focuses of the meeting was "Cultural Tourism," specifically how to showcase Mizo identity and its deep-rooted Christian heritage as a premier travel experience, he said.

Both sides agreed on the need to distribute written materials detailing "essential information" for tourists to ensure respect for local traditions during their stay.

Church leaders suggested that peak seasons, particularly the Christmas period, be utilised not just for festivities but as an opportunity for spiritual outreach.

Affirming that the Presbyterian Church is open to supporting the growth of tourism, the Synod leaders encouraged the government to freely communicate their expectations for church involvement.

Tuesday's meeting follows a January 20 meeting with the Council of Churches in Mizoram , a conglomerate of major churches in Mizoram.

Hmar said that the government has intended to continue these consultations with other denominations and NGOs to ensure a holistic approach to the state's development.

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