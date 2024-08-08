 Nainital: Popular tourist spot Dorothy's Seat collapses after landslide | Travel - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
Nainital: Popular tourist spot Dorothy's Seat collapses after landslide

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Nainital
Aug 08, 2024 04:21 PM IST

Nainital's famous Tiffin Top suffers major damage as Dorothy's Seat collapses due to heavy rains that triggered landslide

Dorothy's Seat, Nainital's famous tourist spot also known as Tiffin Top, has collapsed following a landslide caused by heavy rain. There were no casualties.

A view of the Nainital town and surrounding hills as was seen from the Dorothy's seat. The Dorothy's Seat collapsed Tuesday night, following a landslide. (PTI Photo)
A view of the Nainital town and surrounding hills as was seen from the Dorothy's seat. The Dorothy's Seat collapsed Tuesday night, following a landslide. (PTI Photo)

The collapse occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday. The town echoed with a loud bang and huge boulders came crashing down, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar said.

Deep cracks had developed in the hill leading to Tiffin Top causing Dorothy's Seat, a round platform on top of a flight of steps with a bench on it, to crack as well, officials said. On Tuesday night, the structure finally gave way after heavy showers.

Dinesh Suntha, a local tea shop owner, said he learnt about the landslide from his nephew Ashutosh sleeping inside the shop.

The fear of rain and falling boulders kept people away from the spot, he said.

Dorothy's Seat, situated at a height of 2,290 metres, was built by British Army officer Colonel Kellett in memory of his wife who loved to sit on the spot and paint. She died of septicemia on a ship en route to England.

Tiffin Top, a three kilometre gentle trek from Nainital, offers panoramic views of the lake town and of the Himalayas on clear days and is popular with locals and tourists alike.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
