Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New tourist magnet in Kullu: A ropeway ride to Himachal’s hottest paragliding spot

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Kullu (himachal Pradesh) [india]
Feb 25, 2025 01:04 PM IST

No more bumpy roads in Kullu! This new ropeway will take you straight to Himachal Pradesh's best paragliding spot.

In a significant step towards enhancing tourism in Kullu district, the Himachal government has approved the construction of an Aerial Ropeway from Kullu Bus Stand to Peej Paragliding Point with an estimated cost of 80 crore.

Flying high in Kullu! A stunning ropeway to paragliding paradise is coming soon!(Image by Unsplash)
Flying high in Kullu! A stunning ropeway to paragliding paradise is coming soon!(Image by Unsplash)

An official release said that the 1.20-kilometre ropeway would provide a safe and convenient transport option for tourists and improve accessibility to Peej village, which is 12 kilometers from Kullu by road.

Peej serves as the gateway to the picturesque Lug Valley, and this initiative is expected to boost tourism activities, strengthen the local economy and create new opportunities for adventure enthusiasts.

The release said once completed, the ropeway would offer easy access to Peej Paragliding Point, making it an ideal destination for both novice and experienced paragliders. This project was a part of the government's broader efforts to promote adventure tourism, religious tourism, and water sports tourism, recognizing the tourism sector as a key pillar of the state's economy.

The government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is also taking pro-active measures to promote eco-tourism in the state, aiming to provide tourists with closer experiences of the wilderness and virgin ecosystems while ensuring the conservation of the natural resources, the release said.

With approximately two crore visitors arriving each year to experience the State's majestic mountains, stunning landscapes, pristine rivers and diverse trekking opportunities, tourism in Himachal Pradesh is thriving like never before, the release said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On