New York vs Las Vegas: Where to holiday this Summer?

New York versus Las Vegas? Which is a better holiday destination? It is an unending debate. With its casinos (there are nearly 300 big/small casinos and 2,000 slot machine parlours), the famed strip and all that bling, Las Vegas is an adrenaline rush; New York with its rich history, iconic landmarks, world-class museums and a gourmand’s haven (there are nearly 25,000 restaurants) is a different vibe. Both have a million to-do/see things but New York gets an edge with a direct flight from Delhi with a flight time of nearly 15 hours; getting to Las Vegas can be tedious - 22-hour flight time + the long layover. The long frosty winter is a New York nightmare, Las Vegas stays mostly sunny. If New York has a quirky Museum of Sex, Las Vegas has a graveyard for neon signs. New York versus Las Vegas debate rages on. Planning your next trip? Know everything about whether New York or Las Vegas is better choice for you,

Both New York and Las Vegas are on everyone’s bucket list, you decide which city is your kinda holiday destination.

New York:

As a rule, stay close to a subway station, you’ll save a lot on transport & walking.

Flights: Mumbai-New York 1 stop return Economy flight starts at ₹62,000 (flight duration 19 hours + layover). The fastest is Delhi-New York direct flight on Air India, price starts at ₹1.27 lakhs; flight duration 14 hours 40 minutes.

What to see/do: Buy the Explorer Pass ($89, includes entry to two attractions) or get the 1-day All-Inclusive pass for $164). See Metropolitan Museum of Art (MOMA), 9/11 Museum, Museum of Sex. Explore Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Empire State Building, Times Square, Central Park, Bronx Zoo. Catch a Broadway show. Discover a hanging garden inside the Guggenheim Museum. Walk the High Line.

What to eat: Have a drink at The Parlour at the InterContinental New York Barclay shakes up classic cocktails in a 1920s-inspired setting. Cannoli at Madonia Bakery. Fried chicken at Charles Pan-Fried Chicken. Franks at Gray's Papaya. Mutton chop at Keens Steakhouse. Al pastor tacos at Los Tacos No. 1. Burger at JG Melon, and Smacking Burger. Pastrami Sandwich at Katz’s Deli. Cronut at Dominique Ansel’s Bakery. Pizza at Joe’s Pizza. Chicken Over Rice at the Halal Guys.

Must do: A trip to Niagara Falls. You can take a bus or opt for a guided tour.

Where to stay: As a rule, stay close to a subway station, you’ll save a lot on transport & walking. Always check the extra resort fee that hotels charge above the regular room tariff. If you prefer to be closer to Broadway, stay in Midtown. Want to be closer to Central Park, choose an accommodation in Upper West Side. Financial District has many subway lines and from here it is easier to take the fear to the Statue of Liberty or the Staten Island Ferry. If you are new to the city, avoid staying in East Harlem, parts of South Bronx, Brownsville.

Tips:

• Traffic can be a nightmare, plan accordingly.

• Use public transport. Try the New York Subway MTA Map app, or use the transit option on Apple Maps or Google Maps.

• Not all establishments accept credit cards, so carry a little cash.

• You can hail a cab, open the door, get into it without telling the driver where you have to go. Once you are in the cab, the driver cannot refuse to take you within the five boroughs.

• There is no reason to rent a car, NYC has an extremely efficient subway system. Remember, never to get into an empty train car during rush hour, there is a reason why it is empty.

• Skip the expensive boat cruise to the Statue of Liberty and take the Staten Island Ferry for free.

• A 10-15% tip is expected in a restaurant. Give.

• Avoid the bicycle pedicabs, they are criminally expensive (and might charge you by the minute!)

• The ‘costumed characters’ in Times Square will charge you for a photograph. Don’t be sneaky, they’ll harass you for money.

• NYC has a notoriously low number of public restrooms, so pee when you find a toilet. Many parks have comfort stations with public restrooms.

Las Vegas

Always opt for the buffet - there is a nothing quite like a Las Vegas buffet.

Flights: There are no direct flights from India to Las Vegas. 1 stop return Economy flight from Mumbai & Delhi starts at ₹79,000, from Bengaluru it starts at ₹66,000. Flight duration is long: minimum 22 hours + layover for 1 stop flight.

What to see/do: Fremont Street Experience. Bellagio’s Choreographed Fountains. Mob Museum. The Neon Museum. Check the calendar for celebrity singers’ performances. High Roller. Shop at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. There are lots of free things to do: The Aquarium, The Arts Factory, Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Coca-Cola Store Las Vegas, Downtown Art Murals, Ethel M Chocolates & Cactus Garden, Hershey's Chocolate World, Pinball Hall of Fame.

What to eat: Always opt for the buffet - there is a nothing quite like a Las Vegas buffet. Food Halls are the next best option. Black Out dining in the dark. Oyster Bar. Balla Italian Soul. Ito. Don’a Prime. Peppermill Restaurant. Sinatra. Delilah. Sparrow + Wolf. Miznon. Wakuda. Step into one of the Speakeasies.

Must do: One-day trip to the Grand Canyon (about 4-hour drive from Vegas). You can also opt for Grand Canyon tours. Grand Canyon day-trip bus tour starts at US$75. A Grand Canyon 70/90 minute Helicopter ride costs around $250.

Where to stay: The Strip seems to be the obvious choice - for all the action happens at walkable distance. Go to the Visit Vegas official website to look for best hotel options + booking codes for discounts. You get bigger discounts for booking 30+ days in advance. Fontainebleau is the tallest hotel in Vegas. NoMad Las Vegas is a hotel within the Park MGM hotel. The Venetian Resort. Bellagio. Wynn. Caesars Palace. MGM Grand 7 Casino.

Tips:

• There’ll be a lot of walking, wear comfortable shoes.

• Stay hydrated, the desert climate can be very tiring.

• Tipping at restaurants is an unsaid rule.

• It is illegal for taxis to stop on the strip, so don’t try flagging one down.

• When booking hotel rooms, ask about resort fee that is added to the the initial room price. These fees range from $20-$50 per day so check the mandatory fee before booking.

• Jaywalking is illegal and dangerous in Las Vegas. Don’t.

• Be careful of your belongings in crowded areas.

• Do not use ATMs inside casinos, they charge an additional fee of up to $8 per transaction.

• Don’t fall for free-show tickets. Avoid them.

• Remember, no one under the age of 21 is allowed on the casino floor.

US currency: US dollar (USD). 1 USD = 85.17 INR