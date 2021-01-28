IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
travel

New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited

New Zealand tightens quarantine as Australia decides on resuming travel bubble under which travellers could arrive in Australia from New Zealand without the need to quarantine for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST

New Zealand will tighten quarantine rules after two cases of the South African Covid-19 variant were confirmed in Auckland, as it awaits an Australian decision on whether it would reopen quarantine-free travel to arrivals from the Pacific nation.

Australia suspended a one-way "travel bubble" with its trans-Tasman neighbour for 72 hours after New Zealand confirmed its first case in months on Monday.

Since then, two people have tested positive to the South African variant of the coronavirus, and all cases are linked to the same quarantine facility in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.

The new infections come as New Zealand was ranked the best performing in an index of almost 100 countries based on their containment of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she was confident of the measures in place to stop new Covid-19 infections and that she had advised health officials to provide Australia with information to help them make their decision about restrictions on New Zealand arrivals.

"But we absolutely want them to have the confidence that we have in our systems and we can do that by giving them good information," Ardern told reporters in Auckland.

Australia has to decide on Thursday if it would resume travel and authorities have said they need more information about the new cases. Under the bubble, travellers were able to arrive in Australia from New Zealand without the need to quarantine though movement in the other direction requires 14 days' quarantine.

Health authorities on Thursday conducted further tests and began contact tracing efforts on the two new cases in Auckland.

Both cases were returned travellers in hotel quarantine who were released after returning negative tests following their 14-day isolation.

They had stayed at the same hotel at the same time as the first case of coronavirus in the country in over two months that was confirmed on Monday.

New Zealand also said it would tighten rules at quarantine facilities and people will not be able to leave their rooms following their day 12 Covid test, until they depart from the facility.

New Zealand has largely avoided the high numbers of infections and deaths from the virus as seen in many other nations.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 69. The country has had a total of 1,943 confirmed cases and 25 deaths so far.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand coronavirus auckland australian australia covid-19 jacinda ardern south africa south african
app
Close
e-paper
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited(Twitter/DStone2RC)
travel

New Zealand tightens quarantine, Australia's decision on travel bubble awaited

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
New Zealand tightens quarantine as Australia decides on resuming travel bubble under which travellers could arrive in Australia from New Zealand without the need to quarantine for 14 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases(Twitter/Australia)
travel

Australian states lift travel restrictions amid zero local Covid-19 cases

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Australian state borders to reopen as New South Wales recorded its 11th day of zero local coronavirus cases on Thursday, enabling Queensland to lift travel restrictions along with Victoria state which will relax travel with Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
People from low-risk areas in China arriving between January 28 and March 15 must show negative results for Covid-19 tests taken within seven days before entry, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.(Unsplash)
travel

Beijing city raises Covid-19 requirements on travellers from low-risk areas

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The city of Beijing tightened curbs on inbound travellers ahead of the peak Lunar New Year travel season kicking off on Thursday, requiring negative Covid-19 test results even from individuals arriving from China's low-risk areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.(Unsplash)
travel

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Recovery prospects for Europe's coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, said up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa.(AP)
travel

Foot of snow blankets parts of Midwest, disrupts travel

AP, Omaha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
A major winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the middle of the country while another system blanketed areas of the Southwest, disrupting travel for a second consecutive day Tuesday and shuttering many schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.(Unsplash)
travel

South Africa starts $79 million fund to help tourism industry

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:51 PM IST
South Africa’s government started a 1.2 billion rand ($79.4 million) fund aimed at reviving the ailing tourism industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
In part, that’s because the virus is still advancing fast — aided by a new, more transmissible and potentially deadlier, variant — and vaccinations are not yet keeping up.(Unsplash)
travel

Traveller quarantines aren’t going away soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Covid-19 passports based on vaccinations are problematic. Immunity checks are a promising alternative, but still distant. Until we know more about the virus, expect only tighter restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread(Reuters)
travel

Brazil temporarily bans flights from South Africa, UK to prevent Covid-19 spread

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:09 AM IST
International flights to Brazil, which depart from or pass through the United Kingdom and South Africa, have been temporarily banned to curb Covid-19 spread as new mutant strains of coronavirus have been detected in South Africa and earlier in UK
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
Some airline officials worry such requirements could curtail already weak demand for air travel.(HT photo)
world news

US 'actively looking' at mandating Covid-19 testing for domestic air travel

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The CDC said Sunday it would not grant waivers to exempt travelers from some countries with limited testing capacity. Numerous U.S. airlines had sought waivers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Delhi-based renowned author, artists say India has something for every traveller to explore from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
travel

2021 #TravelGoals: India has much to offer

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:52 AM IST
The pandemic had hauled travel plans of many. But now, if you too are itching to restart, get some recommendations from popular personalities, based in Delhi-NCR, to chalk down your to-do travel list for this year!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

The in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
Russia lifts travel ban for Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar(Unsplash)
travel

Russia removes travel ban for Indian, Vietnam, Finland and Qatar

Reuters, Moscow
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On Monday, Russia lifted the travel ban that it had imposed last year in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travellers from India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar will now be able to fly to Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
Facilities will be created to give training and technical support to people here and empower them adequately to create skilled manpower to serve tourists in the most professional manner, the minister said.(Unsplash)
travel

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

PTI, Kargil
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:47 PM IST
The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakh's Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
President Joe Biden will impose a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday. (Unsplash)
travel

Biden to impose South Africa travel ban to combat new Covid-19 variant

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Biden on Monday is also reimposing an entry ban on nearly all non-U.S. travelers who have been in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 countries in Europe that allow travel across open borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take Covid-19 tests(Pexels)
travel

Bulgaria will have all travellers entering the country take Covid-19 test

Reuters, Sofia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:38 PM IST
On Monday, the health minister of Bulgaria announced that they will make all the travellers coming in the country, take a Covid-19 test in order to curb the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP