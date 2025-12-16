Not Goa or Gujarat, this was most-visited state in 2025: Report

Indians love to travel. According to Cleartrip's Unpacked 2025 report, in 2025, Gen Z led the travel trends with 650 percent growth in travel bookings and a smarter shift towards value-led choices. But which state saw the most traffic from travellers? 2025 was the year Indians expanded their travel map and preferred nature as well as spiritual journeys. (Shutterstock)

According to the report, people travelling to Varanasi and the Andaman Islands grew by 20 percent on average as spiritual and nature-led travel continued to rise. Meanwhile, for the state, travellers' interest in visiting Uttar Pradesh grew.

Uttar Pradesh was the most-travelled state in 2025

Analysing the travel trends, Cleartrip's report found that Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state in 2025, with a rise in stay searches for Prayagraj and Bareilly. While Prayagraj saw a 3 times increase in stay searches, Bareilly had 4 times more search trends.

Cleartrip's report found that Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state in 2025. (Freepik)

Additionally, solo travel gained serious momentum, according to the report, with Delhi and Bengaluru leading the pack. Delhi saw strong movement towards Himachal Pradesh, Jaipur, and Agra, while Bengaluru saw Coorg, Ooty, and Kodaikanal.

Places to visit in Prayagraj and Bareilly

Formerly known as Allahabad, Prayagraj is one of the most populous districts in the state with some of the must-see sights, including marvellous monuments, colourful markets, famous museums, and temples spread across the city.

Allahabad Fort, Khusro Bagh, Chandrashekhar Azad Park, Allahabad Museum, Triveni Sangam, All Saints Cathedral, Swaraj Bhavan, Jawahar Planetarium, Akshayavat, Anand Bhavan, Saraswati Ghat, and Sumitranandan Pant Park are some of the must-visit places in the city.

As for Bareilly, it is a culturally rich city, one of the largest metropolises in Western Uttar Pradesh. The city was founded by Mukrand Rai in 1657. Apart from being a historically significant place, Bareilly is also renowned for its cane furniture, Zari Zardozi works, surma, and religious sites such as Nath Nagri, Ala Hazrat, and others.