Odisha limits precautionary measures for travellers from five high-risk states
Odisha Government has made a partial modification to its earlier precautionary measures issued for the passengers travelling from other States to Odisha. It has limited the measures to passengers from five high-risk states instead of twelve.
Additional Health Secretary, Health and Family Welfare (H&FW), Pradipta Mohapatra has asked the district authorities to limit the precautionary measures to passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
"The situation is under watch and surveillance may be extended to other States in future if the situation so warrants," said the instructions issued by Mohapatra.
Mohapatra further stated, "The 7-day mandatory home isolation for arrivals from the 5 high-risk States can be dispensed with for asymptomatic passengers who have an RT-PCR Negative report (done not more than 72 hours before boarding) or a Covid Vaccination Final certificate."
Earlier, the H&FW Department of Odisha on Friday issued the precautionary measures to be adopted at airport and railway stations for the incoming passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
