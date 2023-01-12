Ooty: List of places to visit and things to do

Ooty, the ‘Queen of Hill Stations’, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. Located in the Nilgiri hills of Tamil Nadu, it is a popular destination for its beautiful scenery, pleasant climate and numerous attractions. Ooty is best known for its picturesque landscape, tea plantations, and colonial architecture.

For tourists, Ooty is a paradise. It offers a variety of activities and attractions that are sure to make your visit memorable. From trekking and sightseeing to shopping and dining, Ooty has something for everyone. Here are some of the best places to visit and things to do in Ooty.

ALSO READ: Exploring Ooty and the scenic beauty: A guide

Botanical Garden: The Botanical Garden in Ooty is a popular tourist attraction. It is home to a variety of plants and flowers, including orchids and roses. The garden also features a lake, a mini zoo, and a greenhouse. Visitors can also enjoy a ride on the miniature train.

Ooty Lake: The Ooty Lake is one of the most popular attractions in Ooty. It is a large artificial lake, surrounded by lush greenery and a variety of trees. Visitors can take a stroll around the lake, enjoy a boat ride, or just relax and take in the beautiful scenery.

Doddabetta Peak: Doddabetta Peak is the highest peak in the Nilgiri Hills. It offers stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. Visitors can enjoy trekking and bird watching at this popular tourist spot.

Pykara Lake: Pykara Lake is a beautiful lake located in the Nilgiri Hills. It is surrounded by dense forests and offers stunning views of the surrounding hills. Visitors can enjoy boating and fishing in the lake.

Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary: The Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts. It is home to a variety of animals, including tigers, elephants, leopards, and deer. Visitors can enjoy a safari ride and spot animals in their natural habitat.

Rose Garden: The Rose Garden in Ooty is a popular tourist attraction. It is home to a variety of roses, including hybrid varieties. Visitors can also enjoy a variety of activities, such as rose-picking, bird watching, and photography.

Shopping: Ooty is a great place to shop for souvenirs and handicrafts. There are numerous shops and markets in the city, offering a variety of items at reasonable prices. Visitors can also find traditional items such as tea, spices, and handicrafts.

Dining: Ooty offers a variety of dining options, ranging from local cuisine to international dishes. Visitors can enjoy a variety of dishes, including South Indian, North Indian, Chinese, and Continental.

These are just some of the best places to visit and things to do in Ooty. Whether you are looking for adventure or relaxation, Ooty has something for everyone. So, plan your trip to Ooty and enjoy a memorable holiday.