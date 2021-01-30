Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28
Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.
The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Friday said people from countries in its category-C including South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Ireland, Portugal and the Netherlands would be affected by the travel restrictions till February 28, Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.
However, it added that they would be allowed to enter the country if permitted by the National Command and Operation Centre, the top decision making body on Covid-19.
The PCAA also reduced the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test requirement for the countries categorised as B and C from 96 to 72 hours.
The travel-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the PCAA in December and January have also been extended till February 28.
The authority has placed 24 countries in category-A and six in category-C.
The PCAA said the international travellers from the countries placed in category-A do not require Covid-19 PCR test for entry into Pakistan. The travellers from category-B countries are required to undergo the test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (maximum 72 hours old).
However, the travellers from C-category countries are restricted and only allowed as per the guidelines provided by the NCOC.
The restrictions on travellers from C-category countries have been extended following the increasing number of cases reported there during the second wave of Covid-19. The second wave of the pandemic hit Pakistan in November.
On December 21, Pakistan imposed temporary curbs for a week on in-bound passengers from the UK after the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.
The country then extended the ban on flights from the UK for another week over fears of the new variant of the coronavirus which was reportedly spreading at a much faster rate.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has surged to 543,214 after 2,179 cases were reported in the last 24-hour and the number of fatalities reached 11,623.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to suspend green lane travel with Malaysia, Germany and Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good morning, Starshine! Scroll through the universe with the most iconic images of space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open
- On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox